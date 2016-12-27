Highlights: Pakistan take charge in Boxing Day Test

Third umpire accidentally gives Azhar out

Pakistan reached a solid 6-310 before a third rain delay ended play on day two of the Boxing Day Test.

Opener Azhar Ali had led the way with an outstanding 139 and Mohammad Amir was 28.

Stumps were called a few minutes after the players left the field.

Azhar and Mohammad had put on 48 for the seventh wicket, taking Pakistan past their first-innings target of 300.

Pakistan resumed at 3.30pm (AEDT) on 4-232 after a rain break had ruined Tuesday’s middle session.

The tourists scored 2-78 from 20 overs before the players went off again just before 5.30pm and it seemed unlikely there would be any more play on Tuesday.

Azhar and Asad Shafiq put on 115 before Jackson Bird picked up his third wicket, with Steve Smith taking the catch in slips to remove Asad for 50.

When Matt Renshaw at first slip snared Sarfraz Ahmed off Josh Hazlewood for 10, Pakistan were 6-268.

Azhar and Mohammad then batted well to put Pakistan in a strong position, given the constant rain delays.

The day-one late session was cancelled, plus there was a short break early on Tuesday before lunch was taken early.

Azhar had three lives in his 12th Test century and his first at the MCG.

Nathan Lyon could have run him out on six and 112, but the two sharp throws missed the stumps.

Three balls after the second run out chance, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was unable to get his gloves under a low chance from Azhar off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan were shaky when they resumed on day two at 4-142, but Azhar and Asad took them through the morning session.

Rain stopped play for about 10 minutes when Azhar was in the 90s.

Lunch was taken a few minutes later because of more rain and play was stopped for more than 90 minutes.

The MCG ground staff twice removed the covers after the lunch break, only for the rain to return.