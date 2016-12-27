Rain at the MCG gave Channel Nine viewers an unexpected bonus

When rain ended the opening day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the MCG at tea yesterday, a replay of the 1999 Test at Bellerive between the two sides featured commentary from Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry, Tony Greig, and Ian Chappell, with Shane Warne in action.

What a bonus, and how we miss Richie’s expert analysis, Greigy’s “Wonderful shot”, ‘Phantom’ Lawry’s shrill “Got him”, and Warney’s mesmerising leggies.

It brought back vivid memories of World Series Cricket in 1977 when Kerry Packer hijacked international cricket to end amateurism, save the grand old game from dying on the vine, and gave television viewers the real deal after years of boring ABC coverage.

Richie was the commentary pivot, ‘Phantom’ one of the original callers, while Chappelli captained the Australian team, and Greigy the World X1.

Once peace reigned in 1979, Chappelli and Greigy joined Richie and ‘Phantom’ on the commentary team, and thankfully Chappelli is still there.

The repartee between ‘Phantom’ and Greigy over 33 years became legendary.

Sadly, Richie and Greigy are no longer with us, and are sorely missed.

But yesterday there was another bonus – ‘Phantom’ was back on air at his beloved ‘G, with Shane welcoming his return to the microphone, and ‘Phantom’ replying – “It’s nice to be back”.

Indeed it was, bringing together two unashamedly pro-Victorians who rate the ‘G the best ground on the planet. Their strong beliefs are unbendable, and go with the territory.

All that welcome nostalgia on Nine was in keeping with the Australian bowling yesterday, and overshadowed Pakistan’s run crawl of 2.79 runs an over.

At least Nathan Lyon first up, then Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird kept the 61,648 crowd interested, especially Lyon claiming the first wicket of Sami Aslam, superbly caught by his skipper Steve Smith at slip.

The “niiiiiccccceeee Garry” call rang out, and for Lyon believers it was the perfect start.

But after an unexpected early success, Lyon’s bowling became a bit ragged on a pitch that gave surprising turn in the first session of a Test.

The same can’t be said for Hazlewood, and Bird.

Hazlewood grabbed the second wicket of Babar Azam with yet another superb slips catch by the skipper on the way to miserly bowling from the rangy paceman with 1-15 of 13 overs.

But the most success belonged to Bird with 2-53 off 15.5 over, 11 of them on the trot.

One of the failings of modern day cricket is the lack of a third man. Had there been one, Bird’s figures would have been a lot tidier.

So Pakistan resume this morning at 4-142 with play to start early at 10am AEDT to make up for lost time.

But with all due respects to the 22 cricketers on duty, the honours of day one rested with Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry, Tony Greig, and Ian Chappell with Shane Warne’s deadly accurate and prodigious leg breaks.