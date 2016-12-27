Santalab faces three-match A-League ban

Controversial Western Sydney Wanderers forward Brendon Santalab is facing a three-match ban after being found guilty of violent conduct by the A-League’s independent match review panel.

Substitute Santalab was red carded for a swinging arm to the head of Brisbane Roar defender Jade North as they tussled for the ball in their 1-1 draw at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Friday.

The panel consisting Simon Micallef, Alan Davidson and Adam D’Apuzzo found him guilty on Tuesday and proposed a two-match sanction for the incident that felled North.

Before his dismissal in the 90th minute, Santalab also received a yellow card in the 66th minute which then triggered a mandatory one-match ban as he had accumulated five yellow cards for the season.

Santalab has to serve this sanction in addition to the latest ban proposed by the panel.

The striker has until midday on Wednesday to appeal against the violent-conduct finding and faces missing the sixth-placed Wanderers’ next three matches against Perth Glory (home), Melbourne City (away) and the derby against Sydney FC.