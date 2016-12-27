Shaun Marsh fails to fire in comeback game

Shaun Marsh’s much-awaited comeback to cricket has lasted just 11 balls.

In his first game since breaking his finger in Australia’s second Test loss to South Africa last month, Marsh managed only eight as the Perth Scorchers scored a disappointing 8-130 in Tuesday night’s BBL match against the Sydney Sixers.

The opener had hoped to remind Test selectors of his worth, the 33-year-old believing he still has much to offer on the international stage.

National selector Mark Waugh was in the commentary box at the SCG and suspected Marsh would have been nervous on his return.

He certainly made a tentative start to his innings, with Marsh and Michael Klinger scoring just five runs off the first two overs from spinners Johan Botha and Steve O’Keefe.

The left-hander enjoyed the pace bowling more, with Marsh belting Doug Bollinger’s first delivery for four – only to hole out in the deep four balls later.

Marsh’s brother and Test discard Mitch fared a little better, the all-rounder’s unbeaten 31 off 29 balls ensuring the Scorchers at least batted out their 20 overs.

Sam Whiteman had briefly raised the run rate with a 16-ball 28 before falling victim to a spectacular outfield catch from Botha.

The former South African one-day captain took the catch at deep mid-wicket but, realising he was heading over the boundary rope, quickly threw the ball back inside and coolly collected it to the delight of the big crowd.

The Scorchers’ modest total will be even more difficult to defend after the visitors opted to rest star quick Mitchell Johnson.

Johnson claimed 3-33 in the Scorchers’ win over the Adelaide Strikers last Friday night, but is being “managed” by the Perth outfit to ensure the 35-year-old lasts the tournament.

The Sixers have lost English import Jason Roy, the side’s best performer in last Friday night’s 60-run loss to the Hobart Hurricanes.

Roy succumbed to back spasms during training on Monday, with Ryan Carters getting a call-up and keeper-batsman Brad Haddin promoted to open for the Sixers.