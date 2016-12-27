Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The two most successful BBL franchises face off as the Sydney Sixers take on the Perth Scorchers at the SCG tonight. Join The Roar from 7:10pm AEDT for all the live scores and coverage.

After kicking off the BBL season with a win over the Sydney Thunder, the Sixers came crashing back to earth last week in a thumping loss to the Hobart Hurricanes.

Young seamers Ben Dwarshuis and Joe Mennie gave up plenty of runs, most of them off the bat of Hurricanes debutant D’Arcy Short, and both will want to rebound strongly against the Scorchers or risk placing their spots in jeopardy.

Daniel Hughes looks likely to return to the Sixers’ ranks after missing the Hurricanes match with a hamstring strain, and with a half-century in the Thunder game, his return to the top of the order will be a welcome one.

The Scorchers looked very impressive in their crushing win over the Adelaide Strikers last Friday, excelling with both bat and ball to get their BBL06 campaign off to the perfect start.

Ian Bell, Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Turner all looked in excellent form with the bat, while David Willey was the destroyer with the ball early.

Mitchell Johnson brought the WACA crowd to their feet with a wicket in his first over, and he looks to have lost none of his speed and venom in his year-long absence from the game. He will again be crucial for the Scorchers in this one.



Prediction

The Scorchers looked imperious in their triumph over the Strikers, and with the Sixers’ depth tested by the five players on their list currently in the Test team, should be too strong.

Both the Sixers and the Scorchers have plenty of international experience on their side, and with sixteen players between the two sides having played at the top level, there is plenty of talent on display.

Can Moises Henriques and Brad Haddin help the Sixers bounce back onto the winners’ list? Or will it be Mitchells and the Ashtons who keep the Scorchers undefeated in BBL06?

Join The Roar for live scores, updates and analysis from 7:10pm AEDT, and be sure to leave a comment with your thoughts and insights below.