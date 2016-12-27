The Roar’s 2016 ODI team of the year

Quiney hits biggest six of the Big Bash

In 2016, the Aussies played way more ODIs than anyone else for some reason and also managed to maintain their world number one ranking. But who stood out individually? Find out in The Roar‘s One Day International team of the year!

1. Dave Warner (AUS)

An absolute no brainer.

The Aussie opener was the highest run scorer in ODI cricket in 2016. His Grey Nichols Kaboom did damage all over the world, stroking 1232 runs at an average of 58.67.

In 22 innings, the OLED-loving leftie put together an Australian record six centuries and four fifties as he helped the Aussies defend their number one ranking.

2. Alex Hales (ENG)

England’s damaging opener played the main hand in compiling the tied highest ODI team score in history – he scored 171 off 122 deliveries against Pakistan in Nottingham.

At the top of the order, Hales scored 743 runs at 61.91 and resoundingly assured his status as one of world cricket’s most destructive short-form players.

He struck at more than a run a ball in 2016.

3. Joe Root (ENG)

Root is the first of four number three batsman who find themselves in this side.

The 25-year-old has scored a lot of runs in all forms of cricket this year. In 15 ODIs, the Englishman has plundered 796 runs, cultivating an impressive average of 61.23.

Cricket fans will be familiar with the rapid rise of the young man, who continues to go from strength to strength as he spends more time on the international stage.

4. Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli averages 92.37 in One Day Internationals in 2016.

The Indian vice-captain is undoubtedly the most devastating batsman in One Day cricket. His 739 runs this calendar year came in just ten innings with three hundreds and four fifties headlining an almost unbelievable year for the right-hander.

Kohli passed 7500 ODI runs this year, and at 28 years of age, he’s nowhere near done yet.

5. Babar Azam (PAK)

One of the rising superstars of Pakistani cricket.

22-year-old Azam scored 656 runs at 59.63 in 11 ODIs as he rubberstamped his credentials as one of the best young batsmen in the world.

One to watch out for in the new year as he looks to continue on his upwards trajectory.

6. Steve Smith (AUS)

The Aussie skipper’s 164 against New Zealand in December headlined a fruitful year wherein he scored 1154 ODI runs.

Batting at three, Smith averaged 52.45 over 24 innings – underlining his consistency as he captained his nation to another year atop the heap.

7. Quinton De Kock (RSA)

Easily the best wicketkeeper-batsman in world cricket at the minute.

The South African dominated with the bat in 2016, scoring 857 runs in 17 innings – including a huge innings of 178, the highest individual ODI score of the year, which was one of three hundreds.

At just 23, De Kock could become one of the great ‘keepers of all time by the time he hangs up the gloves.

8. Rashid Khan (AFG)

Afghanistan’s answer to Shadid Afridi has taken 22 ODI wickets at 19.5 over the course of 12 matches in 2016.

The leggy is just 18 years of age and will be key to Afghanistan’s cricketing future.

9. John Hastings (AUS)

‘The Duke’ often divides opinion amongst the cricketing public.

Although, you can’t argue with the statistics. The lumbering Victorian has removed 29 batsmen in his 15 One Day appearances this year. Additionally, his 24.14 average only strengthens his credentials as a verified One Day strike option.

His best figures came against Sri Lanka in September, where he collected 6/45.

10. Mitchell Starc (AUS)

The lanky New South Welshman has played 12 One Day Internationals this year, grabbing 23 wickets in the process.

His wicket taking return wasn’t quite what it once was, however, his average of 20.78 reflects his quality with the ball this year.

An absolute force boasting a lethal combination of speed and swing.

11. Trent Boult (NZ)

According to the ICC rankings, Trent Boult is the world’s best ODI bowler.

In just 10 matches, the Kiwi pace spearhead has dismissed 21 batsmen – at a quality 23.61.

His ability to take wickets has helped New Zealand to fourth place in the ODI world rankings.

Honourable Mentions:

Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Chandimal, Jos Butler, Rohit Sharma.

There you have it, The Roar‘s One Day International team of the year for 2016.

Disagree with us? Let your thoughts be heard in the comments section below.