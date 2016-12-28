2016 year in review: International Rugby

Paul Gallen wants to take on SBW in the ring

This year has been simply astonishing for Rugby. There were upsets, historic wins and losses coming at you left, right and centre as the sport moves on from the 2015 World Cup and prepares for the next.

Let’s take a look back at all the action, highlights and talking points from the international rugby scene this year.

June Internationals

England Take a Walk Over Australia

The year started with high hopes for the Wallabies after a stellar performance in the World Cup a few months earlier.

They’d lost the final to New Zealand, but that’s pretty much the best result you can get in the current setup.

Then in came a familiar face – Eddie Jones. Jones had taken control of England after their disastrous effort at home in the RWC, and he’s come with plenty of talk and games on his mind.

Then, in a blink and you miss it moment, Eddie and his English boys were on the plane back to the UK with three wins from three games against Australia’s best.

Australia simply had no answer to a renewed, refreshed and revitalised English side, far gone from the disappointment of 2015.

The closest the green and gold got was a four-point margin in the third game, but even then they’d still conceded 44 in the 80 minutes.

Not only did the first team dominate, but the English Saxons also had a clean sweep of South Africa A at the same time, proving that they have the depth to match the top teams in the world.

It would be signs of things to come for England as they embark on a golden year of rugby.

The Early Signs Begin to Show

South Africa and Ireland embarked on a three-Test series through the June internationals as well, and boy did we get a short glimpse into the future.

The Springboks hosted the Irish for all three games but found themselves stumbling out of the starter gates and into the mud.

A penalty goal with four minutes to go was enough to seal Ireland’s first ever win over South Africa away from home. It was a game the Boks weren’t supposed to lose, but they fell victim to their own adversities and a better side.

While the Proteas did take back the series by winning the final two games, they did so rather unconvincingly and set the tone for the rest of the year.

This first loss would set the tone for a horror year in South African rugby, while the Irish flew high into the record books.

Rugby Championship

Bow Down To The Mighty All Blacks

Already deep through a record-breaking winning streak, the All Blacks were always going to be near unstoppable leading into the Championship.

The reigning World Cup winners were already in-form a 3-0 series whitewash against Wales earlier in the year as well as the aforementioned Cup win, and they certainly didn’t slow down.

Six wins from six games.

The closest anyone got to them was a 19-point loss for Argentina. They averaged 43 points per game and finished with a ridiculous points difference of +178. No other side finished with a positive difference.

The Championship would put them on par with their own record of 17 consecutive Test match victories, an insane record and one achieved by one of the greatest sides of all time.

But they weren’t done yet.

Let Australia Have the Bledisloe For a Little Bit. Please

It’s becoming unfair and cruel now.

14 years in a row now the Kiwis have held onto the Bledisloe Cup, and this year was no different. The opening two games were a part of the Championship, but the third was a separate fixture.

Supposedly a tie-breaker, but we all knew it wouldn’t get to that, the third and final game of the Bledisloe series was at the fortress that is Eden Park, allowing the All Blacks to break the record and take their 18th win on the trot.

They are now statistically the best side of all time and with fair reason.

Maybe Australia will never win the Cup back – at any rate, it’s hard to see it happening in the near future. But maybe New Zealand will give the Wallabies a mercy win, let them taste victory just once before reapplying the vice grip.

Are the Argentines Just There to Make up Numbers?

The premise behind Argentina’s introduction to the Tri-nations was the right one. Let the game expand and improve across all nations, and let Argentina be a part of the Southern Hemisphere and their competition.

Makes sense.

But we’re five years into the rebranded Rugby Championship and the Argentines have won just three games. Just three games in five years and 27 fixtures.

They didn’t win a single game in their first two years in the competition and have won just a single game each year since.

It’s barely a question anymore if Argentina can make a charge for the title, but rather if they can string two wins together.

Argentina are not a bad side at all – they made the third place playoff at the World Cup after all, but they’ve been thrust into arguably the strongest competition on the planet and it’s highlighting their weaknesses and showing very few strengths.

South Africa Begin To Slip

I mentioned before that the cracks were beginning to show in the loss to Ireland and this is where the Springboks really began slipping on the international stage.

Argentina won their first ever home game against South Africa thanks to a penalty goal with two and a half minutes to go from González Iglesias, this just one year after the Pumas notched up their first ever overall win against the Boks in last year’s Championship.

This kicked off a three-match losing streak, including letting six tries in against New Zealand, before they were able to snatch a tight game away from Australia.

It would only get worse though. South Africa conceded their biggest ever losing margin to New Zealand in their final game, letting in nine tries and 57 points on their way to a 42-point defeat.

They looked like a shell of the South African side that’s come to be one of the best in the world over the past decade, and it began to show in their results.

Stats and Facts

– Beauden Barrett continued his form through the Super Rugby season, finishing the Championship as leading points scorer on 81, including four tries, the second most in the tournament.

– The next best were nearly 30 points adrift. Bernard Foley and Nicolas Sanchez finished with 53 points each.

– Israel Dagg and Ben Smith shared five tries apiece for New Zealand to lead the way in that department.

– South African veteran Brian Habana picked up two tries throughout the Championship, making him the all-time leading try-scorer in Rugby Championship and Tri-Nations history combined.

Final Standings

Place Nation P W D L For Against Difference TB LB Pts 1 New Zealand 6 6 0 0 262 84 178 6 0 30 2 Australia 6 3 0 3 119 147 −28 1 0 13 3 South Africa 6 2 0 4 117 180 −63 0 2 10 4 Argentina 6 1 0 5 129 216 −87 0 1 5

Six Nations

Is This The Best England Side of All Time?

This is where it all kicked off for England. The Six Nations started the year and they needed something to get them back up on their feet.

They were bundled out of the World Cup in the group stages that they were hosting. They were essentially embarrassed in front of their own fans.

The best way to respond? Casually winning the Six Nations for the first time in over a decade.

While they had a bit of a scare against Wales mid-way through the campaign, Jones had his men firing for the rest of the competition and made them look like legitimate world beaters.

If the World Cup was held this year, it would be a very different story coming out of the English camp. But then again, maybe the severity of that defeat was the kick they needed?

Regardless of the would have’s and could have’s, this English side is up there with the World Champions of 2003 and the bruisers of the early 90’s.

Poor Little Italy

Much like Argentina in the Rugby Championship, Italy was brought into an established competition with the hopes of growing the game and expanding the horizons of the sport in Italy.

But it just hasn’t worked out like that.

The poor Italians are simply a class below that standard of rugby played in the Six Nations, and it shows each year.

They conceded nearly 45 points every game in this year’s tournament, finishing winless and in last place.

They’ve now picked up the wooden spoon 11 times in the 17 years since joining the competition in 2000.

The effort is there, no doubt. They were only just beaten by France thanks to a penalty goal in the dying minutes, but they also let in 58 and 67 points against Ireland and Wales respectively.

It’s hard not to feel bad for them. They come out every year with the hopes of causing an upset or two and maybe climbing up into mid-table results, but nearly every year they’re just walked over.

Is it really that good to have them in the competition as stepping stones? Cannon fodder for the big guns to get some match practice in? How well does that actually improve Italy as a team?

They’re going to continue to struggle unless they are given opposition similar to them, not miles ahead. They can’t improve and learn from having nine or ten tries put on them every second game.

France Have Fallen Since RWC 2011

In the decade to the 2011 World Cup, France were on the rise and becoming a force in world rugby.

Now everyone was pretty realistic about the tournament. New Zealand were pretty much 99.9% sure of winning the thing on home soil, but the French weren’t going to go down easy.

They made the final against the hosts and carried the hopes of their quarter-final victory in the 2007 Cup with them.

The All Blacks would win as expected, but only by a solitary point. And if it hadn’t been for a couple of missed penalty goals and a missed drop goal attempt, the story could be very different.

Their path to the final and that 8-7 scoreline proved to the world that France had what it takes to challenge the best and become the best. It wouldn’t last long though.

That was just five years ago and already France are a distant memory when talking about the top sides in the world.

Les Bleus finished second last in the Six Nations this year with two wins to their name.

Despite completing the undefeated Six Nations Grand Slam in 2010 and the aforementioned World Cup performance, the French came dead last barely 18 months later in the 2013 Six Nations.

Their fall from grace has been rapid and unattractive and it may be some time before they can reach the heights they threatened to touch just a few years earlier.

Stats and Facts

– A 16-point haul in the final game of the tournament not only made Owen Farrell the leading point-scorer for the 2016 edition but also put him up to second on the all-time leading point scorers list for England. Behind Jonny Wilkinson of course.

– George North scored in four of Wales five games to lead the competition in the try scorer’s department.

– Ross Ford played in his 100th international Test match, making him only the third Scot to reach the milestone.

– Wales 53-point win over Italy was the largest winning margin in their Six Nations history, as well as their largest over Italy.

– Greig Laidlaw surpassed David Sole’s record of captaining Scotland in the most Test, passing the previous record of 25.

– After Scotland beat France in the fourth round, it became the first time under the current Six Nations format that the winner of the tournament (England) and the loser (Italy) had been decided before the final round.

– Sergio Parisse equalled Martin Castrogiovanni’s record for most Test caps for Italy after the latter was left out of the game against Ireland. Parisse would go on to beat that record later in the year.

– A 16-all draw was the first between Ireland and Wales in 25 years.

– An astonishing 12 players made their international debuts during the first game of the tournament between Italy and France.

Final Standings

Place Nation P W D L For Against Difference Pts 1 England 5 5 0 0 132 70 62 10 2 Wales 5 3 1 1 150 88 62 7 3 Ireland 5 2 1 2 128 87 41 5 4 Scotland 5 2 0 3 122 115 7 4 5 France 5 2 0 3 82 109 −27 4 6 Italy 5 0 0 5 79 224 −145 0

Spring Tour

Upsets, Upsets Everywhere

How good has the Spring Tour been for entertainment value. We’ve seen some of the most captivating and intriguing games and storylines in years.

Most of that is derived from the results. The upsets and surprises that we’ve been hit with have rejuvenated the game and peaked interest all around the world.

Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time ever dating back over 100 years, in the process breaking a record-winning streak by the kiwis.

Not so much an upset because of the varied form between the two sides, but it was the first time in a decade that England beat South Africa when they put 37 points past the Boks.

Scotland very nearly upset Australia, losing by just one point.

Germany of all nations beat Uruguay despite being in a lower tier in one of the biggest upsets across the end of year internationals.

Italy beat South Africa for the first time ever despite having conceded over 60 points to New Zealand the week before.

But Tonga would then beat Italy for the first time in 18 years the week after that.

Ireland capped it off by defeating Australia, having beaten Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in the same year for the first time ever, and becoming just the second side to ever achieve the feat.

Wales then Beat South Africa as well in their last game.

The sheer amount of upsets has been incredible to witness and can only be good for the game as a whole.

South Africa in Disarray

They can’t seem to buy a win.

I spoke earlier of the early cracks showing during the June internationals, then they began to slip in the Rugby Championship. Now the process is complete. South Africa are in complete disarray.

They did pick up some wins earlier in the year between and around losses, but the Spring Tour has been a graveyard for the once mighty Springboks.

They began with a 31-all draw to the Barbarians, then quickly plummeted from there.

They were victims of England’s current winning streak and made to look second rate as they let in 37 points at Twickenham.

Things should have been looking up from there as they prepared for an Italy side that were absolutely demolished by New Zealand the week before.

They scored just six points in the second half and nothing for the final 20 minutes as Italy held on for a historic first win over the Proteas.

It was all capped off by Wales biggest ever win over South Africa as the hapless Boks struggled to piece anything together and stumble over themselves.

They lost seven of their last eight tests in and eight for the year, a new record for South Africa, one they would very much like to forget.

The coach, Allister Coetzee, is coming under heavy fire and the administration has become a mess as the players and fans cry out for change.

South Africa no longer look or feel like a powerhouse of rugby as they have been for a long time, but instead, a chicken running around with the head cut off.

Whatever they need to do, they need to do it much sooner rather than later.

The Barbarians Causing Damage

The Baba’s are often cited as a warm up game or an exhibition fixture between or before a series to get the visiting side up and running, but the Barbarians were out for blood this year.

They kicked off with the aforementioned draw against South Africa, their first draw in 25 years, before absolutely wiping the floor with the Czech Republic.

They stacked on 11 tries to zip as the poor Czech side copped a 71-0 drumming, the first time in 55 years the Baba’s hadn’t conceded a point.

Then they took their rampage to the Fijians who conceded a try in the very first minute of the game. They did at least manage to get a try on the board on their way to a 40-7 loss.

The French Barbarians would end Australia’s undefeated streak through the end of year internationals, scoring a try in the final few minutes to complete an eight-point victory.

The Barbarians are always a difficult opposition to comprehend because of the changing nature of the side and the style and quality of players that come in and out of it.

This year they took no prisoners and the results showed. It’s always good for a touring side to get a win between test matches, or put in a good performance against the Baba’s if they’ve lost recently, but they were a nightmare and a momentum killer at the back end of 2016.

What Can You Make of the Wallabies in 2016?

Australia have had an odd year this year. I’ve mentioned them sparsely throughout the article but that’s just because it’s difficult to gauge what their 2016 has been like.

Plenty of ups and plenty of downs, but nothing spectacular.

They’ve struggled with injuries and positional changes as Michael Cheika continues the quest to make the Wallabies squad his own and mould his legacy.

They lost the first five Test matches of the year, thanks mainly to a rampant England side and the kiwis retaining the Bledisloe as they always do, and questions began to arise of the national team.

But they’ve finished the year rather well, winning six of their last nine including a second place finish in the Rugby Championship and a strong start to the fabled Grand Slam attempt.

A host of debutants, more number 7’s than you would care to keep up with and a revolving door of halves and playmaking combinations has made it difficult for the Wallabies to excel this year.

Cheika has come under fire for his style of coaching, as every coach does when the chips are down, but he’s still the right man for the job and has plenty left in the tank.

It’s often a point of contention, but the line out has been strong this year if you take into account what it used to be in the last couple of years. The forwards are nowhere near as impactful or intimidating as others on the international stage, but that’s not how Australia traditionally plays.

Australia rely a lot more on running forwards with ball skills, making the pace and movement of the big boppers outweigh the size and strength of opposition packs.

The backs have lacked a certain sense of cohesion, but that can be brought back to the point of combinations in the centres and halves. But when they have been firing, they can match the All Blacks on the set piece and the damage caused out wide.

It’s games like the French Barbarians loss and the survival against Scotland and France that kill their momentum and confidence and make the fans slap their foreheads at the lack of consistency and ability to crumble at any given point in time.

The wins over Argentina and a superb victory over Wales prove they have what it takes to move up the rankings and be a better side, they just need to figure out how to backup these performances.

To find that missing consistency.