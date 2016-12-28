Australia vs Pakistan: Boxing Day Test Day 3 cricket live scores, blog

Azhar Ali’s stubborn century and some equally pesky rain on Day 2 halted any progress Australia had made on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10am (AEDT).

On a day when less than 51 overs were possible, Pakistan retained tactics of their batsmen attempting to blunt out the Aussie bowling attack. For the most part, they were successful as well, only losing two wickets for the day.

It wasn’t as if the Australian seamers bowled badly either – far from it. The pair of Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird, in particular, were at the batsmen all day.

Their bowling would have seen most batsmen around the world struggle to cope and it would have been edges and appeals galore.

Mitchell Starc struggled with the foot-holes but at speeds of around 145 kilometres per hour, he was making life difficult nonetheless.

And yet, Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq held their own in cloudy conditions with few balls beating the bat or catching the edge and LBW appeals a rarity.

Ali and Shafiq were able to bat as well as they did, thanks to a brilliant defensive technique and the old cliche of playing down the ground with a straight bat.

Even after Shafiq’s momentary lapse of concentration saw him edge one to the slips against the run of play, first Sarfaraz Ahmed and then Mohammad Amir played their own brand of cricket to get Pakistan into a position of relative strength from where they had slumped at stumps on day one.

At the other end, Azhar stonewalled for the most part – his knock of 139 seeing him hit just 12 boundaries. The dour defensive technique was juxtaposed with some good running between the wickets and he will continue to remain the key for Pakistan come day three.

Having lost their first four wickets for 125, a score of 6 for 310 was a marked improvement and a stark contrast to the way they had been skittled out in the first innings at the Gabba.

Going into day three, Pakistan will want to extend their score as much as possible, but they will also want to keep an eye on the time and position of the match. They are 1-0 down in the series and given the conditions, their own attack and the inexperienced opposition batting, they will want to make the move.

The good news according to the forecast is that we might have an uninterrupted day’s play. Conditions are expected to remain overcast which should help seam bowlers but with no rain forecast, an entire 98 overs could be on offer unless bad light stops play.

Follow live scores and coverage of the third day’s play in Melbourne from 10am (AEDT).