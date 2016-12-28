Australia vs Pakistan: Boxing Day Test Day 3 cricket live scores, blog

Azhar Ali’s stubborn century and some equally pesky rain on Day 2 halted any progress Australia had made on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10am (AEDT).
On a day when less than 51 overs were possible, Pakistan retained tactics of their batsmen attempting to blunt out the Aussie bowling attack. For the most part, they were successful as well, only losing two wickets for the day.
It wasn’t as if the Australian seamers bowled badly either – far from it. The pair of Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird, in particular, were at the batsmen all day.
Their bowling would have seen most batsmen around the world struggle to cope and it would have been edges and appeals galore.
Mitchell Starc struggled with the foot-holes but at speeds of around 145 kilometres per hour, he was making life difficult nonetheless.
And yet, Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq held their own in cloudy conditions with few balls beating the bat or catching the edge and LBW appeals a rarity.
Ali and Shafiq were able to bat as well as they did, thanks to a brilliant defensive technique and the old cliche of playing down the ground with a straight bat.
Even after Shafiq’s momentary lapse of concentration saw him edge one to the slips against the run of play, first Sarfaraz Ahmed and then Mohammad Amir played their own brand of cricket to get Pakistan into a position of relative strength from where they had slumped at stumps on day one.
At the other end, Azhar stonewalled for the most part – his knock of 139 seeing him hit just 12 boundaries. The dour defensive technique was juxtaposed with some good running between the wickets and he will continue to remain the key for Pakistan come day three.
Having lost their first four wickets for 125, a score of 6 for 310 was a marked improvement and a stark contrast to the way they had been skittled out in the first innings at the Gabba.
Going into day three, Pakistan will want to extend their score as much as possible, but they will also want to keep an eye on the time and position of the match. They are 1-0 down in the series and given the conditions, their own attack and the inexperienced opposition batting, they will want to make the move.
The good news according to the forecast is that we might have an uninterrupted day’s play. Conditions are expected to remain overcast which should help seam bowlers but with no rain forecast, an entire 98 overs could be on offer unless bad light stops play.
Follow live scores and coverage of the third day’s play in Melbourne from 10am (AEDT).
10:56am
10:56am
Couple of runs for Sohail Khan to get off the mark. Gets it on his pads and Sohail is happy to get his bat down in time and the short-leg has to rush back.
7/319 in 106
10:53am
10:53am
Sohail Khan is at the crease now. Amir’s 29 came off 27.
10:51am
10:51am
Gone! Caught! Starc has Amir…
…the plan for Starc was to pepper Amir from round the stumps but I don’t think he had too many darts at the batsman. And the delivery wasn’t the most special one but it’s the fear that angles sometimes creates for the lower-order batsman. Here, Amir tries to glance it down to fine-leg but ends up flicking it to the keeper.
Seven down. First wicket for Starc.
7/317 in 105.1
10:50am
10:50am
Just the single off the Hazlewood over as Azhar ducks under a bouncer. He is batting on 145, a few runs off the highest score by a Pakistani batsman in Australia.
6/317 in 105
10:49am
10:49am
“Matthew Wade would like some runs. That’s the only area he would be disappointed with his own work.”
Michael Clarke on Channel Nine.
10:47am
10:47am
Mohammad Amir gets the first delivery of the Hazlewood over pitched up to him and he has no issues going for his favourite drive. Gets it to the left of cover for a single.
6/317 in the 105th
10:46am
10:46am
Just those two runs from the Starc over. Looks to be slowly warming up into his action today.
6/316 in 104
10:44am
10:44am
Couple of runs for Azhar, jogs through for the two as he flicks one to the right of mid-on and the deep square-leg is left to tidy up.
6/316 in the 104th
10:43am
10:43am
Bill Lawry makes an interesting point. Given Starc’s issues in this game so far, he wonders if Jackson Bird should take up the attack first up.
10:41am
10:41am
Had been good length all over from Hazlewood but the first delivery he pitches up to the bat, Azhar drives through the covers for three.
The only three runs from the over.
6/314 in 103.
10:38am
10:38am
Not surprisingly, it’s going to be Josh Hazlewood to take up the attack from the other end…
…and he starts things off with a fullish delivery and sucks Azhar Ali into going for a drive and without feet. Beaten!