Bill Lawry and Azhar Ali in tandem at the MCG

It was fitting Bill Lawry was on air when Azhar Ali scored his unbeaten and history-making double century against the Australians at the MCG yesterday.

The former Australian captain turned legendary Channel Nine commentator and the Pakistani opening batsman both scored 205 at the famous ground.

Lawry’s was against the West Indies in 1968 facing 416 deliveries with 12 boundaries and a six, while Azhar faced 364 deliveries with 20 boundaries to record the highest Test score by a Pakistani in Australia.

Azhar’s was the 180th three-figure score at the MCG since Charles Bannerman scored the first with an unbeaten 165 in the inaugural Test against England in 1877.

But Azhar was only the 11th double century-maker, or better, in those 139 years.

The first was South African Aubrey Faulkner’s 204 on 31 December 1910.

Wally Hammond was the next for England on 29 December 1929.

Then Don Bradman’s 270 against England on 26 February 1937.

Neil Harvey’s 205 against England on 6 February 1953.

Bob Cowper’s 307 against England on 11 February 1966.

Bill Lawry’s 205 against England on 30 December 1968.

Graeme Yallop’s 268 against Pakistan on 26 December 1983.

Viv Richards’ 208 for the West Indies on 22 December 1984.

Justin Langer’s 250 against England on 26 December 2002.

Ricky Ponting’s 257 against India on 26 December 2003.

And Azhar Ali’s 205* yesterday.

Australian vice-captain David Warner was also part of history yesterday, cracking the first Test ton of his career at the MCG. His previous best at the ground was 62.

His 144 left him six runs short of making the top ten leading Test run-getters for the third successive year.

Not likely to bat again this year, Warner finished with 748 runs, with the 10th spot held by Kiwi captain Kane Williamson with 753.

But Usman Khawala should overtake Williamson.

Khawaja is on 751 runs this calendar year when he resumes this morning on 95 not out.

Australian skipper Steve Smith resumes on ten needing 76 more runs to pass the 1000 Test run barrier for the third successive year. No current international batsman has achieved that feat.

Yesterday saw a another milestone reached when Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood captured his 100th wicket in his 25th Test.

The 11 fastest to 100 Test wickets:

George Lohmann (Engkand in 1896) – 16 Tests.

Charlie Turner (Australia 1895) – 17.

Sydney Barnes (England 1912) – 17.

Clarrie Grimmett (Australia 1931) – 17.

Yasir Shah (Pakistan 2016) – 17.

Ravi Ashwin (India 2013) – 18.

Colin Blythe (England 1910) – 19.

Alf Valentine (West Indies 1954) – 19.

Andy Roberts (West Indies 1976)

Ian Botham (England 1979) – 19.

Vernon Philander (South Africa 2013) – 19.

Leading Australians:

Charlie Turner (1895) – 17.

Clarrie Grimmett (1931) – 17.

Bill O’Reilly (1937) – 20.

Stuart MacGill (2003) – 21.

Bill Johnston (1951) – 22.

Dennis Lillee (1975) – 22.

Jeff Thomson (1977) – 22.

Ray Lindwall (1951) – 23.

Graham McKenzie (1964) – 23.

Ashley Mallett (1975) – 23.

Shane Warne (1994) -23.

Glenn McGrath (1996) – 23.

Mitchell Johnson (2009) – 23.

Max Walker (1876) – 24.

Jason Gillespie (2001) – 24.

And Ryan Harris (2014) – 24.