Djulbic, Brandan cop A-League bans

 

By ,

Tagged:
 , , , ,

    0 Have your say

    More Videos More Football Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Perth Glory defender Dino Djulbic and Melbourne City midfielder Fernando Brandan face suspensions of three matches and two matches respectively over their extra-time clash at AAMI Park.

    The pair were red carded after tangling in the Glory goal mouth during Tuesday night’s 3-3 A-League thriller, with both appearing to lash out at the other.

    The match review panel reviewed the matter on Wednesday and found both guilty of assaulting a player.

    Djulbic copped the mandatory one match ban for his red card plus two additional games while Brandan got the one-match mandatory ban and one more.

    They have until midday on Thursday to decide if they are to appeal.

    Meanwhile, Western Sydney Wanderers striker Brendon Santalab has accepted his two-match ban after striking Brisbane Roar defender Jade North last Friday. He will miss another game on top of those two as a result of accumulating five yellow cards.

    © AAP 2016