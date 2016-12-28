Djulbic, Brandan cop A-League bans

Perth Glory defender Dino Djulbic and Melbourne City midfielder Fernando Brandan face suspensions of three matches and two matches respectively over their extra-time clash at AAMI Park.

The pair were red carded after tangling in the Glory goal mouth during Tuesday night’s 3-3 A-League thriller, with both appearing to lash out at the other.

The match review panel reviewed the matter on Wednesday and found both guilty of assaulting a player.

Djulbic copped the mandatory one match ban for his red card plus two additional games while Brandan got the one-match mandatory ban and one more.

They have until midday on Thursday to decide if they are to appeal.

Meanwhile, Western Sydney Wanderers striker Brendon Santalab has accepted his two-match ban after striking Brisbane Roar defender Jade North last Friday. He will miss another game on top of those two as a result of accumulating five yellow cards.