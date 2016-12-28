Notable Australian sports retirements of 2016

Anna Meares' won one of only two medals for Australia on the track. (AFP PHOTO /LEON NEAL)

It’s tricky these days to determine when an athlete has retired – often they make comebacks or play in lower level competitions. For instance, cricketers like Shane Watson, Brad Hogg, and Brad Hodge have retired from first class cricket but still play in the Big Bash.

So while this list of 2016 retirements may include an athlete that has ‘officially’ retired, don’t be surprised if they turn up again in a major sporting arena.

Lleyton Hewitt – the beacon for Australian tennis for two decades – officially retired at the 2016 Australian Open but then came back to play singles in the Davis Cup when Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unavailable. He then went on to partner Jordan Thompson in the Wimbledon men’s doubles.

AFL lost several big names, including Brownlow Medallists Jimmy Bartel, Adam Cooney and Dane Swan. AFL games record holder Brent Harvey retired after 432 matches due to not being given a contract. All Australian retirees included Matthew Pavlich (six times), Corey Enright (six times), Nick Dal Santo (three times) and Ted Richards (once).

Retirees from the NRL included Corey Parker, Michael Ennis, Anthony Watmough, Ben Creagh, Jamie Lyon, Nathan Friend, Dene Halatua, Jamie Soward, Jeremy Smith and Sam Perrett. These players played over 200 NRL games and several represented their country and state.

You are never really sure about rugby union retirements, with the lure of great money in Europe and Japan on offer, but Wycliff Palau and Benn Robinson brought a halt to their Wallabies careers.

I’m not sure who really retired in cricket but Shane Watson and Chris Rogers announced their retirement from international cricket. Watson has now moved onto the lucrative Twenty20 circuit and Rogers settled into the ABC commentary box.

Rio Olympics and Paralympics led to numerous retirements before and after the Games.

Swimming lost some big stars. Three-time Olympic gold medallist Grant Hackett made a comeback but he fell short at the selection trials. Christian Sprenger, a medallist at Beijing and London Olympics, retired before the trials. Gold medallists Alicia Coutts and Bronte Barratt retired after Rio.

Two of Australia’s greatest female basketballers pulled the pin after very long careers. Injury forced Lauren Jackson to retire before Rio, having competed at four Games and winning three silver medals and a bronze medal. Penny Taylor’s last Games met with disappointment as the Opals failed to reach the medal round for the first time since 1996.

Track cyclist Anna Meares bowed out after Rio, having taken bronze in the kieran, ending up as Australia’s greatest Olympic cyclist winning two gold, one silver and one bronze medal over four Games. Track and road cyclist Jack Bobridge, multiple medallist at Olympics and World Championships, was forced to retire after Rio at the age of 27 due to rheumatoid arthritis.

The Hockeyroos said goodbye to captain Madonna Blyth and Teneal Attar and the Kookaburras to Athens Olympic gold medallist Jamie Dwyer and bronze medallist Fergus Kavanagh.

Rowing’s David Crawshay, Olympic gold medallist at Beijing, retired in March. Rowing also saw the retirement of three-time adaptive rowing world champion Gavin Bellis.

One of Australia’s greatest gymnasts, Lauren Mitchell, retired after failing to make the Rio team due to injury.

Diver Matthew Mitcham, the platform gold medallist from Beijing, retired early in the year to focus on his media and musical career. Brittany Broben, London silver medallist, retired due injury after being selected for Rio.

Long jump silver medallist from the London Olympics Mitchell Watt retired prior to Rio after a long battle with injuries.

Triathlete Emma Moffatt retired after Rio. She raced at three Olympics, winning a bronze medal in Beijing.

Warren Potent, five-time Olympic rifle shooter and bronze medallist from Beijing, retired after Rio.

74-year-old Paralympic shooter Libby Kosmala ended her career in Rio after competing at 12 Games.

Australian Diamonds captain Claire McMenamin retired after leading the team to victory at the Constellation Cup.

Golf farewelled Peter Senior, winner of 34 tournaments from throughout the world.

After 20 years of surfing the world’s best breaks, Taj Burrows called it a day.

Peter Moody, trainer of Black Caviar, retired after being suspended for six months for a cobalt offence.

Several sports commentators willingly departed the commentary box – Seven’s Dennis Cometti and Nine’s Ken Sutcliffe. Melbourne sports journalist Ron Reed retired after five decades, including 26 years with the Herald Sun.

Victorian race caller Greg Miles announced his retirement after calling 36 Melbourne Cups.

There may be other athletes that have ended their careers but have not officially announced it or may be tapped on the shoulder in the near future.

These retirees have provided much joy and excitement to Australians and international audiences over their careers. They will be greatly missed but I’m sure replaced by a new generation of stars.