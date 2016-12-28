Russell Westbrook serves up 15th triple-double against hapless Heat

Russell Westbrook got his 15th triple-double of the NBA season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Miami Heat 106-94 on Tuesday night (Wednesday AEDT) to extend their winning streak to four games.

Westbrook finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists. He was two rebounds shy of having registered the triple-double by halftime, and now has six before the end of third quarters this season.

Enes Kanter scored 19 and New Zealand centre Steven Adams added 15 – including a highlight-reel dunk in the first half – for the Thunder.

Josh Richardson tied a career high with 22 points for the Heat. James Johnson scored 16 and Tyler Johnson added 15, both off the bench, for Miami.

The Heat were without point guard Goran Dragic who was sidelined by back spasms.

In Boston, Avery Bradley scored 23 points, Isaiah Thomas had 21 points and seven assists, and the Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-103.

Gerald Green added a season-high 19 points and Jae Crowder scored 17 for Boston, who won for the sixth time in seven games and beat the Grizzlies for the second time in a week. The Celtics needed overtime and a career-high 44 points from Thomas for a 112-109 win in Memphis last Tuesday.

Marc Gasol had 26 points and nine assists for Memphis. Zach Randolph scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help keep the Grizzlies close and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Tony Allen had 17 points and eight rebounds for Memphis, who were coming off a 112-102 loss in Orlando the night before but hung with Boston until the final minute.