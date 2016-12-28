Which sport is Australia’s weakest link?

Australia has a population of about 23 million people. Small fry for a country with such a big area. Can this population sustain all the sporting events, competitions and leagues we currently hold throughout the year? Which is Australia’s weakest link?

Cricket Australia has little competition throughout the summer besides the A-League, however they generally manage to stay out of each other’s hair.

However, I do wonder if Cricket Australia is fighting itself with Test cricket, ODI, T20 Internationals and the BBL all wanting the money of the cricketing family.

The real problems arise when the jumper comes on. During the winter season, AFL, NRL, rugby union, the Socceroos and to a lesser degree the start of the A-League season all compete for a share of attention – and money.

One of these sports has to be the weakest link, and I wonder if all can survive.

Here is what the numbers from the Australian Bureau of Statistics came up with a few years ago:

“The sport with the highest attendance was Australian Rules football – 2.5 million people attended this sport on at least one occasion during the year. Horse racing (2.0 million), Rugby League (1.5 million) and motor sports (1.5 million) also attracted large numbers of spectators.”

Whether these trends continue is yet to be seen, hopefully we get some updated data soon.

With Australia’s small population and huge number of sporting associations, surely something has to give, particularly when those sports stop being profitable.

Is it a matter of time until a sport is unprofitable based on attendance rates? Or are all sports safe and will continue to be around for the future?