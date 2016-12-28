Steve Smith on the threshold of another milestone

Steve Smith is 86 runs short of cracking the 1000 Test runs barrier in a calendar year for the third successive time.

No other Test batsman from any country has achieved the feat in the last five years.

.

And with persistent rain at the MCG likely to force a draw, the Australian captain will probably only bat once.

He’s on 914 runs, averaging 60.93 with three centuries, and five half-centuries.

Last year, Smith was the world’s leading Test run-getter with 1474 from 13 Tests, averaging 73.70 with six tons, and five half-centuries.

His golden run started in 2014, with 1146 at 81.85 from just nine Tests that included five tons, and four half-centuries.

Little wonder the ICC has him ranked the world’s number one Test batsman, and has for some time. Yet the same ICC could only select him as 12th man in the governing body’s Team of the Year.

Go figure.

But Usman Khawaja and David Warner have the chance to crack the top ten run-getters this year.

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson currently holds down tenth spot, on 753 runs at 47.06 with one century and six half-centuries.

Khawaja is on 656, with Warner on 604 in his quietest year, having been in the top ten by cracking the 1000-run barrier in each of the two previous years.

South African keeper Quinton de Kock, with 626, also has a chance in the current Test against Sri Lanka at Port Elizabeth.

Australians have been the top Test run-getters in three of the last five years, with Michael Clarke in 2012 and 2013, and Smith in 2015.

Clarke in 2012 produced the biggest total of the five years, with 1598 at 104.44, with five tons including 259* and 230 in successive digs against South Africa, plus three half-centuries.

The other consistent run-getter has been England captain Alastair Cook, who has been in the top ten in four of the five years, missing out in 2014.

Current 2016 run-getters

Joe Root – 17 Tests, 1477 runs, average 49.23 with three tons, and ten half-centuries.

Jonny Bairstow – 17 – 1470 – 50.80 – 3/8.

Alastair Cook – 17 – 1270 – 42.33 – 2/7.

Virat Kohli – 12 – 1215 – 75.93 – 4/2.

Azhar Ali – 11 – 1089 – 60.50 – 3/4.

Moeen Ali – 17 – 1078 – 46.86 -4/5.

Steve Smith – 11 – 914 – 60.73 – 3/5.

Ben Stokes – 12 – 904 – 45.28 – 2/3.

Cheteshwar Pujara – 11 -836 – 55.73 – 3/4.

Kane Williamson -10 – 753 – 47.06 – 1/6.

2015

Steve Smith -13 – 1474 – 73.70 – 6/5.

Joe Root – 14 – 1385 – 60.21 – 3/10.

Alastair Cook – 14 – 1364 – 54.56 – 3/8.

David Warner – 13 – 1317 -54.87 – 4/7.

Kane Williamson – 8 – 1172 – 90.15 – 5/4.

Adam Voges – 12 – 1028 – 85.66 – 4/3.

Dinesh Chandimal – 11 – 901 – 47.42 – 3/3.

Angelo Matthews – 11 – 845 – 42.25 – 3/3.

Younis Khan – 8 – 789 – 60.69 – 3/1.

Dimuth Karunatatne – 11 – 769 – 36.61 – 2/3.

2014

Kumar Sangakkara – 12 – 1493 – 71.09 – 4/9.

Angelo Matthews – 12 – 1317 – 87.80 – 3/8.

Younis Khan – 10 – 1213 – 71.35 – 6/2.

Brendon McCullum – 9 – 1164 – 72.75 – 4/-

Steve Smith – 9 – 1146 – 81.85 -5/4.

David Warner – 9 – 1136 – 63.11 – 6/3.

Mahela Jayawardene – 11 – 1003 – 55.72 – 3/5.

Kane Williamson – 9 – 929 – 61.93 – 4/2.

Kausal Silva – 12 – 887 – 42.23 – 1/6.

Misbah-ul=Haq – 10 – 882 – 63.00 – 4/4.

2013

Michael Clarke – 13 – 1093 – 47.52 – 4/3.

Ian Bell – 14 – 1005 – 41.87 – 3/5.

AB de Villiers – 9 – 933 – 77.75 – 4/5.

Alastair Cook – 14 – 916 – 33.92 – 2/6.

David Warner – 12 – 909 – 39.52 – 2/6.

Ross Taylor – 10 – 866 – 72.16 – 3/4.

Joe Root – 14 – 862 – 34.48 – 2/3.

Cheteshwar Pujara – 8 – 829 – 75.36 – 3/3.

Shane Watson – 12 – 810 – 35.21 – 1/5.

Jonathan Trott – 11 – 793 – 37.76 – 1/5.

2012

Michael Clarke – 11 – 1598 – 104.33 – 5/3.

Alastair Cook – 15 – 1249 – 48.03 – 4/3.

Hasim Amla – 10 – 1064 – 70.93 – 4/2.

Kevin Pietersen – 14 – 1053 – 43.87 – 3/4.

Jonathan Trott – 15 – 1005 – 38.65 – 2/6.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul – 9 – 987 – 98.70 – 3/5.

Jacques Kallis – 9 – 944 – 67.42 – 4/1.

Mike Hussey – 11 – 898 – 59.86 – 4/2.

Marlon Samuels – 7 – 866 – 86.60 – 3/4.

Graeme Smith – 10 – 825 – 48.52 – 3/5.