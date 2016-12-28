Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Big Bash League live scores, blog

This might just be the worst DRS referral ever

Riaz castles Warner on one of three no balls in a row

The Big Bash League action continues with a huge clash between the Sydney Thunder and the Brisbane Heat at Spotless Stadium. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:10pm (AEDT).

The Thunder took out the title in the 2015-16 (BBL05) competition, but have failed to fire in their first two hitouts this time around, losing to the Sydney Sixers in the opening match, before going down to the Melbourne Renegades in their most recent encounter.

Another loss will see the Ben Rohrer-led side firmly entrenched at the bottom of the Big Bash ladder and facing an uphill battle to defend their crown.

They face a Brisbane outfit that came away with a win against the Adelaide Strikers on December 21, in what was arguably the best game of the tournament so far.

On that night, Alex Ross smashed 64 runs off just 36 balls, while former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum compiled a rapid-fire 42. Ben Cutting and West Indian import Samuel Badree then bowled well at the death to steer the Heat home.

Brisbane have not made the semi-finals since they took out the tournament in 2012-13, but should also be well served by Chris Lynn, who led the competition for runs scored last year.

Key players for the Thunder include their imports, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan, as well as tearaway quick Pat Cummins. Russell and Morgan both had disappointing games in the Thunder’s 49-run loss to the Renegades just prior to Christmas, while Cummins was the pick of the bowling attack.

The most recent encounter between the two sides was at the Gabba in BBL05, when Lynn set up a win for the Heat, smashing 75 runs off 32 balls in the six-wicket win.

The two sides last met in Sydney during BBL04 when the Thunder prevailed, compiling a whopping 1-208 at ANZ Stadium.

Prediction

With Daniel Vettori at the helm of the Heat, the Queensland outfit looked to be the real deal in their sole hitout so far. While we should not discount last year’s champions, the Thunder have looked sloppy in their two clashes to date.

Unless Pat Cummins can tear through the attack or Andre Russell produces something special, Brisbane will make it two from two.