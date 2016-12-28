Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Big Bash League live scores, blog

 
Adam Daniel Roar Rookie

By , Adam Daniel is a Roar Rookie New author!

Tagged:
 , , , , , ,

    63 Have your say

    More Videos More Cricket Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat

    SPOTLESS STADIUM, DECEMBER 28, 2016

    Match 8 - SYT v BRH

    		  
    Sydney Thunder 1st Inn 3/86
    Brisbane Heat won the toss and elected to bowl
    1st Innings
    Sydney Thunder Over:13.5  RR:6.22
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    AD Russell* 4 8 0 0 50.00
    EJG Morgan 40 33 1 3 121.21
    Brisbane Heat
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    MT Steketee* 3.5 0 14 1 3.65
    MJ Swepson 2.0 0 22 1 11.00
    Recent Overs:
    1  .  .  1  1  .  | 6  4  .  6  .  1  | .  .  1  .  .  |
    Last Wicket: Patterson, KR, 36 (BWD:Swepson)
    Current Partnership: 25 runs, 21 balls, RR:119.05

    View full scoreboard

    The Big Bash League action continues with a huge clash between the Sydney Thunder and the Brisbane Heat at Spotless Stadium. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:10pm (AEDT).

    The Thunder took out the title in the 2015-16 (BBL05) competition, but have failed to fire in their first two hitouts this time around, losing to the Sydney Sixers in the opening match, before going down to the Melbourne Renegades in their most recent encounter.

    Another loss will see the Ben Rohrer-led side firmly entrenched at the bottom of the Big Bash ladder and facing an uphill battle to defend their crown.

    They face a Brisbane outfit that came away with a win against the Adelaide Strikers on December 21, in what was arguably the best game of the tournament so far.

    On that night, Alex Ross smashed 64 runs off just 36 balls, while former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum compiled a rapid-fire 42. Ben Cutting and West Indian import Samuel Badree then bowled well at the death to steer the Heat home.

    Brisbane have not made the semi-finals since they took out the tournament in 2012-13, but should also be well served by Chris Lynn, who led the competition for runs scored last year.

    Key players for the Thunder include their imports, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan, as well as tearaway quick Pat Cummins. Russell and Morgan both had disappointing games in the Thunder’s 49-run loss to the Renegades just prior to Christmas, while Cummins was the pick of the bowling attack.

    The most recent encounter between the two sides was at the Gabba in BBL05, when Lynn set up a win for the Heat, smashing 75 runs off 32 balls in the six-wicket win.

    The two sides last met in Sydney during BBL04 when the Thunder prevailed, compiling a whopping 1-208 at ANZ Stadium.

    Prediction
    With Daniel Vettori at the helm of the Heat, the Queensland outfit looked to be the real deal in their sole hitout so far. While we should not discount last year’s champions, the Thunder have looked sloppy in their two clashes to date.

    Unless Pat Cummins can tear through the attack or Andre Russell produces something special, Brisbane will make it two from two.

    Fancy yourself a pretty handy tipster? Want to prove to your mates that you know your cricket better than anyone else? Be sure to sign up for The Roar's 2016-17 Big Bash League tipping comp right here.