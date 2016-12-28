Thunder vs Heat a stark contrast to last season’s fortunes

The Brisbane Heat have got off to a cracker this season, thanks to the guidance of captain Brendon McCullum and senior player Chris Lynn. The Thunder, on the other hand, have had a shocker.

The losses of Mike Hussey and South African superstar Jaques Kallis have spelt disaster for the Thunder Nation. Combined with the injury to Shane Watson, the lack of availability of Usman Khawaja, and the lack of batting form for Andre Russell, and the western Sydney side are a shadow of the team that won last season’s championship.

Last season, Brisbane were dismissed for a number of below-par scores because their top order often failed to fire outside of Lynn. This year, with McCullum, James Pierson and Alex Ross, their top batsmen are formidable.

In their opening match, against Adelaide, the Heat’s bowling didn’t look enough at the beginning but some brilliant captaincy from McCullum in the dying overs saw the Heat soar to a big win.

Their Thunder’s first outing, the opening contest of the competition, was against cross-town rivals, the Sydney Sixers. They got off to a shocker and ended up halfway through their batting line-up in no time, with the only shining light being rookie Ryan Gibson. Their second outing was against the Melbourne Renegades, who again ran riot over the Thunder’s batting, rolling them for a score of 130.

I predict a Heat win by a landslide and a man of the match knock from McCullum, as well as some more fireworks from Pat Cummins.