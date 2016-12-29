ACA digs in heels on revenue sharing

Another catch goes down for Pakistan

The Australian Cricketers’ Association insists revenue sharing should continue to cover all its members and insists pay negotiations started in good faith.

Cricket Australia dramatically walked away from those negotiations last week, following media leaks around the pay talks.

CA said it was committed to a negotation in good faith, but would not be involved in a process that brought the players into a public dispute.

ACA chief executive Alistair Nicholson said on Thursday he was surprised when CA walked away from the negotiations..

Those talks could restart next month, but no date has been set.

“We’re ready to be at the table, but it’s hard when CA have pulled away,” Nicholson told ABC radio.

“That’s what we’re dealing with at the moment.

“It was a surprise, because we’d gotten to the stage of going through each side’s submission and then wanting to understand it more.

“We don’t think anything that we’ll eventually work through is necessarily unreasonable or portraying us in a bad way, because the game has a great platform to grow on, based on the 20 years of revenue share.”

Nicholson is adamant that all players should benefit from the revenue sharing model, which has been in place for Australian cricket over the last two decades.

But Cricket Australia wants revenue sharing to only cover international players.

To the ACA, it is a non-negotiable and they also want it to start covering their women members.

“We believe it’s based on reasoned grounds,” Nicholson said.

“It’s a model that works (and) we’d like the female players in that model.

“It’s something that’s had 20 years and it’s in what the game can afford.”

The ACA also wants domestic players to have better pay, pointing to the success of the Big Bash League.

“The players in the BBL and now the WBBL have really created a fantastic product that now can help grow the game,” Nicholson said.

“So it makes sense (for) the player group to be part of that, based on the work that’s been done in the years gone by.”

Nicholson chose his words carefully when asked about the breakdown of the pay talks.

“At the moment Cricket Australia have left the table – we’ve said we’re ready to talk … and have meaningful negotiations,” he said.

“‘Meaningful’ means understanding the future of the game and the finances and where the game’s going.”