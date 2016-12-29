Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis at 29

Ana Ivanovic was doing well until the incident. She went on to lose the game. (AFP PHOTO / WILLIAM WEST)

Former world No.1 Ana Ivanovic has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 29.

The 2008 French Open champion made the announcement via her Facebook page, saying that due to injuries she feels she can no longer play at the elite level she demands from herself.

“I’ve decided to retire from professional tennis,” the 29-year-old Serb said via Facebook Live.

“This has been a difficult decision but there has been so much to celebrate.

“By the time I was ranked No.1 in the world in 2008 I had seen highs I’d never dreamed of. I won 15 WTA titles and played three grand slam finals.

“But seeing those highs demands top physical form and it’s well-known that I have been hampered by injuries.

“I can only play on if I can perform to my own high standards, and I can no longer do that, so it is time to move on.”

Ivanovic endured a tough year in 2016 as she battled injuries and some indifferent form that saw her finish her year after a first round exit at September’s US Open.

That US Open defeat followed a first round loss at Wimbledon and third round exits at her two favoured grand slams, the Australian and French Opens, she finished the year with a world ranking of 63.

A long-time favourite of Australian fans, Ivanovic made the Australian Open final in 2008 before going on to win her only grand slam title at the 2008 French Open and becoming the first Serbian world No.1 tennis player.

Her Roland Garros success came when she beat Russian Dinara Safina 6-4 6-3, one year after being humbled by Belgian Justine Henin 6-1 6-2 in the final.

Her 2008 Australian Open run saw plenty of Australian fans adopt her as their own but ultimately she fell short, losing the final in straight sets 7-5 6-3 to Russia’s Maria Sharapova.

And while Ivanovic never quite reached the same heights at Melbourne Park, she did famously claim her only victory over Serena Williams at the venue.

In the 2014 tournament Ivanovic embarked on a breathtaking run that saw her come from a set down to beat Australia’s Sam Stosur 6-7 (10-8), 6-4 6-2 in the third round before doing the same to Williams.

Ivanovic roared back from a set down to shock the American 4-6 6-3 6-3 with a superb display of power-hitting.

She eventually fell to Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in another three-setter in the quarters, although this time it was Bouchard who won after dropping the opening set, with a 5-7 7-5 6-2 win.

Ivanovic also claimed the first of her 15 career titles in Australia when at 17 she won the now defunct Canberra International with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Austria’s Melinda Czink.

The decision to retire comes as a slight surprise as she was expected to make the trip to Auckland for the ASB Classic, which she won in 2014.

AST FACTS ABOUT SERBIAN SENSATION ANA IVANOVIC

* Age 29

* Born: Belgrade, Serbia, Nov 6 1987

* Resides: Berne, Switzerland

* Married to German football star Bastian Schweinsteiger but once dated Australian golfer Adam Scott

IN TENNIS

* Career record: 480-225 – 15-8 in finals

* Career titles: 15 (one grand slam)

* Won the 2008 French Open defeating Dinara Safina 6-4 6-3 in the final – in doing so she became the first and only female grand slam singles winner from Serbia and the second overall, after childhood friend Novak Djokovic claimed the 2008 Australian Open men’s singles title.

* Runner-up 2008 Australian Open, losing 7-5 6-3 to Maria Sharapova in the final

* Runner-up 2007 French Open, losing the final 6-1 6-2 to Belgian star Justine Henin-Hardenne

* First ever women’s world No.1 from Serbia – Ivanovic claimed the top spot on June 9, 2008. She spent a total of 12 weeks as world No.1 in 2008.

* Only two players have spent less weeks at No.1 since 1975, they are Venus Williams (11) and Australia’s Evonne Goolagong-Cawley (2)

* First WTA Tour tournament win was the 2005 Canberra International where she defeated Austrian Melinda Czink 7-5 6-1 in the final