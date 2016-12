Wallabies' flyhalf Bernard Foley is chased by All Blacks' prop Charlie Faumuina after breaking through the defensive line (Pic: Tim Anger).

All Blacks and Blues prop Charlie Faumuina will head off to play in France at the end of next year’s Super Rugby season.

The 30-year-old, who has played 46 Tests since his debut in 2012, has signed for Toulouse, it was confirmed on Thursday.

He said he wanted to play for the All Blacks against the Lions next year before moving to France.