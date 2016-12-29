Djulbic to fight three-game A-League ban

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Perth defender Dino Djulbic will fight his three-game A-League ban, but Melbourne City winger Fernando Brandan accepted his two-match suspension for the pair’s extra-time clash at AAMI Park.

Both players were red-carded and subsequently charged with violent conduct after colliding in City’s attacking penalty box in the 91st minute of Tuesday night’s 3-3 draw.

Brandan appeared to kick out at Djulbic, whose retaliation prompted referee Shaun Evans to award City a penalty.

Brandan will miss City’s New Year’s Eve trip to Central Coast and their following match against Western Sydney.

But Djulbic has decided to appeal his longer sanction by referring his case to FFA’s independent disciplinary and ethics committee.

Glory coach Kenny Lowe couldn’t understand why the injury-time penalty stood after Brandan was sent off for instigating the clash.

“If the Melbourne boy has fouled first then I don’t see how it can be a penalty … that was the information that we were receiving,” Lowe said after the game.

“I don’t know how the fourth official, who stood next to me, can actually tell the ref what went on in the box when he’s only 15 metres away.”

City coach John van ‘t Schip also critical what he perceived as “frustrating” officiating inconsistencies even though his side were awarded three penalties – two saved by Liam Reddy.

Djulbic’s hearing date is yet to be confirmed.