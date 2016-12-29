Gillespie named Aussie T20 assistant coach

Another catch goes down for Pakistan

Former Australian paceman Jason Gillespie will join the national T20 team as an assistant coach for next February’s T20 series against Sri Lanka.

It will be the first coaching role for Gillespie with an Australian team.

Gillespie will work under Justin Langer, who will be head coach for the three games.

Australian coach Darren Lehmann and David Saker will be in India at the time for the four-Test series.

Gillespie took 259 wickets in 71 Tests and since has built an impressive coaching career.

He is in his second season as Adelaide Strikers coach and also had five years in charge at Yorkshire.

“I’m just buzzing to get this role – it really is an exciting opportunity – and I’m humbled to be thought of by Cricket Australia in this regard,” Gillespie said.

“For me, the chance to be working with Justin Langer is terrific.

“Of course he’s a friend and a former team-mate, but he’s also someone who’s had success in this form of the game (with the Perth Scorchers) and if I can learn anything from him and his approach then that would be great.”

Gillespie also is determined to improve Australia’s average T20 record.

“Australia hasn’t had the success any of us would like in Twenty20 cricket,” he said.

“A series like this is the ideal way for us to try and get better and refine our approach.

“With some players likely to be away in India it really will be a shop window for players from the BBL to showcase their skills, and to show the selectors and the Australian public what they can do.”