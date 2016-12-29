Your guide to the 2017 Australian summer of tennis (Part II)

With the New Year just around the corner, some of the world’s biggest tennis names have started ramping up their preparations ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open.

In Part I, I covered the Brisbane International, the Hopman Cup and the Shenzhen Open; here, I will cover the Aircel Chennai Open, the Qatar ExxonMobil Open and the Auckland Open, while Part III will cover the Sydney International, the Hobart International and, of course, the Australian Open.

Let’s take a look at some of the events that tennis fans will be treated to as the countdown begins to the start of the Australian Open on January 16.

Aircel Chennai Open

January 2-8

Defending champion: Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Drawcards: Marin Cilic (CRO), Roberto Bautista-Agut (ESP), Benoit Paire (FRA), Borna Coric (CRO) and Mikhail Youzhny (RUS)

After Stan Wawrinka won this title three consecutive times between 2014 and 2016, there will be a fresh champion in Chennai, with the Swiss opting to start his season in Brisbane instead.

However, the Chennai Open won’t be short of star power, with former US Open champion Marin Cilic leading an entry list which also includes Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut, Benoit Paire, Borna Coric and Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny.

Cilic is coming off another solid season which saw him very nearly defeat Roger Federer in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. He was up two sets to love and had a match point in the fourth set, but capitulated to lose in five sets.

That wouldn’t dent his confidence for the rest of the year, as he claimed his maiden Masters title at Cincinnati, defeating Andy Murray in the final, and defeated Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters to dislodge the Serb from top spot in the rankings.

He also qualified for the World Tour Finals for the second time in three years, and finished the year at a career-high number six. As the only top ten entrant in the field, Cilic will start favourite to triumph in Chennai for a third time.

A win in the first tournament of the season could provide a springboard for him to make a strong run at the Australian Open, where he reached the semi-finals in 2010 after defeating the likes of Juan Martin del Potro and Andy Roddick en route.

Some of the other contenders for the title include Bautista-Agut, 2008 champion Mikhail Youzhny (who won the title by thrashing Rafael Nadal in the final) and Borna Coric, the US Open boys’ champion in 2013.

Qatar ExxonMobil Open

January 2-8

Defending champion: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Drawcards: Andy Murray (GBR), Novak Djokovic (SRB), Tomas Berdych (CZE), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) and Marcos Baghdatis (CYP)

After winning the Australian and French Opens in the first half of 2016 to complete his Grand Slam set, Novak Djokovic paid the price for a poor second half of the season to finish the year ranked second behind new top seed Andy Murray.

As he will also be defending maximum points here, as well as at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami, his chances of reclaiming the world number one ranking will have to wait until at least Wimbledon, from which point on it will be Murray who will be under the most pressure.

The Scot made the most of Djokovic’s stumbles in the second half of last year to overhaul him in the rankings, winning his second Wimbledon title and second Olympic gold medal, and finishing the year on a 24-match winning streak.

Ominously, he won the final five tournaments in which he entered, including the ATP World Tour Finals, where he defeated his fellow top five rivals including second seed Djokovic in the championship match.

He now has the chance to consolidate his lead over Djokovic in the rankings, having performed quite poorly in the first quarter of last year (the Australian Open, where he finished runner-up to the Serb, aside).

Other than the potential and expected battle between Murray and Djokovic in the final, there are other drawcards in action in Doha, including Tomas Berdych as well as former Australian Open finalists Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Marcos Baghdatis.

ASB Classic

January 2-8 (women), January 9-14 (men)

Defending champions: Roberto Bautista-Agut (ESP) and Sloane Stephens (USA)

Drawcards: Roberto Bautista-Agut (ESP), John Isner (USA), David Ferrer (ESP), Jack Sock (USA), Marcos Baghdatis (CYP), Serena Williams (USA), Venus Williams (USA), Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) and Sloane Stephens (USA)

Buoyed by recent triumphs by Ana Ivanovic (2014), Venus Williams (2015) and Sloane Stephens (last year), the women’s field at the ASB Classic is the strongest it has been for a while.

Dethroned world number one Serena Williams and her sister, Venus, are the top two seeds in the women’s event, which takes place in the first week of January, which means they could face off in a blockbuster final on the Saturday.

The pair came very close to contesting the Wimbledon final last July, only for Angelique Kerber to defeat Venus in the semi-finals before losing to Serena in the final. In fact, they haven’t met in a final since the 2009 WTA Finals, and not anywhere since the quarter-finals of the 2015 US Open.

For Serena, who will turn 36 in September, the Auckland tournament could be the first stepping stone towards regaining the world number one ranking, which she surrendered to Kerber last September when she lost to Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals of the US Open.

The 22-times major champion has not hit another ball in anger since, meaning she missed the WTA Finals in Singapore and finished the year ranked world number two behind Kerber.

The Williams sisters are joined by former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, defending champion Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

In the men’s event, which runs in the second week of January, Roberto Bautista-Agut returns to defend his title, as do past champions John Isner and David Ferrer, last year’s runner-up Jack Sock, and Marcos Baghdatis.

Bautista-Agut and Isner are the only two top 20 men entered in the men’s field, however, Ferrer is a four-time champion and is one not to be underestimated, even though the Spaniard finished outside the top 20 for the first time since 2004.

For the men’s field, this is their last chance to impress before the Australian Open gets underway on January 16.