Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Perth Scorchers are unbeaten in five encounters against the Melbourne Renegades and will be looking to keep that streak alive as they travel to Docklands to play against some familiar faces. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:10pm (AEDT).
After five years, four finals and two championships with the Perth Scorchers, veteran spinner Brad Hogg will face his former team for the first time tonight. In a successful debut for the Renegades, Hogg proved he still has the magic, stifling the Sydney Thunder batsmen and also picking up two wickets.
Alongside him will be teammate Marcus Harris, who not only left the Scorchers last summer, but departed the Western Australian Sheffield Shield side as well.
Although Harris started his state career with a bang – becoming the youngest Australian to score a first class 150 – his form petered out, prompting some blunt parting words from coach Justin Langer who described the young batsman as “mediocre with flashes of brilliance.”
The Melbourne Renegades will be hoping that their new recruit will be out to prove his former coach wrong as they look to stop the rot against Perth.
However, the Renegades do enter the clash in good form having won their opening match against the Thunder in comprehensive fashion.
Set up by a fluent half-century by captain Aaron Finch, Melbourne ensured a strong first innings score did not go to waste backing it up with a good team bowling performance.
On the other hand, after thrashing the Adelaide Strikers at home, the Scorchers recorded their first loss of the season, falling to the Sydney Sixers.
Despite the return of Shaun Marsh to bolster the batting line-up, the Scorchers innings never took off, leading to a well below par score.
Although paceman Andrew Tye was virtually unplayable, picking up three wickets at a run rate of just 3.75, the Sixers still romped home for a six-wicket win.
Reinforcements are on their way for the Scorchers with Mitchell Johnson available for selection after being rested for the previous match, whilst all-rounder Hilton Cartwright has been released from the Australian Test squad.
Both players are likely to be selected for tonight’s match providing Perth with more batting and bowling depth.
Prediction
Tonight’s match should be a humdinger, with the majority of players having played some form of international cricket.
With the Marsh brothers and Finch striving to be front of mind for the Australian selectors, the stakes are high for individual players as well as both teams.
This is a toss of the coin game and could be decided by on the success of the pace-heavy Scorchers attack or the spin based Renegades unit.
Scorchers to cause an upset in a nail-biting contest.
8:28pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:28pm
Willey back on to finish out the innings with Tye.
8:27pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:27pm
This is a death bowling masterclass from the Scorchers using the slow pitch to their advantage bowling slower balls and short balls to cramp the batsmen. The execution has been impeccable so far. Five from it
133/5 after 18.0
Bravo 9
Nevill 1
8:26pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:26pm
Pete Nevill is the new man in as Tye comes on to bowl his third over. Just 26 runs coming in the last 5 overs for the Renegades for the loss of three wickets.
8:23pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:23pm
OUT
Short and at the body again as Cooper tries to cut over point, but it goes a lot squarer than intended to deep third man as the fielder comes around to take a smart catch close to the boundary. Another great over for the Scorchers with 5 coming from it.
Cooper c M Marsh b Johnson 4 (6)
128/5 after 17.0
Bravo 5
Nevill 0
8:21pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:21pm
Just 3 of the first 4 balls, Johnson is either bowling a ball at the body or a slower ball. The Renegades are stumbling at the finish line.
126/4 after 16.4
Bravo 5
Cooper 2
8:20pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:20pm
Just four overs left now as Johnson returns for his last.
8:19pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:19pm
Turner also completes his 4 overs with figures of 25/2. Great return for the spinner, really putting the breaks on the Renegades innings. Tom Cooper is the new man in.
123/4 after 16.0
Bravo 5
Cooper 1
8:15pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:15pm
OUT
Slower ball on a short length again but this time it’s a lot straighter from Marsh. Ferguson is a little cramped and plays a leg side chip straight down deep midwicket’s throat. Renegades losing wickets at the wrong time. 9 and a wicket from Marsh’s last over going for 29 in total over his 4.
Ferguson c Turner b Marsh 28 (21)
119/4 after 15.0
Bravo 2
Cooper 0
8:13pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:13pm
FOUR
A slower ball leg cutter bowled by Marsh on off stump but it’s too short in length allowing Ferguson to get under it and slice it over extra cover for a boundary.
8:12pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 8:12pm
Very important over for the Scorchers, with Turner conceding just the four runs and getting the set batsmen in White. Dwayne Bravo is the new man in.
110/3 after 14.0
Ferguson 20
Bravo 1
8:09pm
Bobbo7 said | 8:09pm
I cannot understand bowling first in T20 unless there is rain. Runs on the board is a massive advantage. The Scorchers have a great batting side and should have batted first. They were awful the other night but that was more to do with rubbish play than anything else. They will be chasing a big score here