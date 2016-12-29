Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Perth Scorchers are unbeaten in five encounters against the Melbourne Renegades and will be looking to keep that streak alive as they travel to Docklands to play against some familiar faces. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:10pm (AEDT).

After five years, four finals and two championships with the Perth Scorchers, veteran spinner Brad Hogg will face his former team for the first time tonight. In a successful debut for the Renegades, Hogg proved he still has the magic, stifling the Sydney Thunder batsmen and also picking up two wickets.

Alongside him will be teammate Marcus Harris, who not only left the Scorchers last summer, but departed the Western Australian Sheffield Shield side as well.

Although Harris started his state career with a bang – becoming the youngest Australian to score a first class 150 – his form petered out, prompting some blunt parting words from coach Justin Langer who described the young batsman as “mediocre with flashes of brilliance.”

The Melbourne Renegades will be hoping that their new recruit will be out to prove his former coach wrong as they look to stop the rot against Perth.

However, the Renegades do enter the clash in good form having won their opening match against the Thunder in comprehensive fashion.

Set up by a fluent half-century by captain Aaron Finch, Melbourne ensured a strong first innings score did not go to waste backing it up with a good team bowling performance.

On the other hand, after thrashing the Adelaide Strikers at home, the Scorchers recorded their first loss of the season, falling to the Sydney Sixers.

Despite the return of Shaun Marsh to bolster the batting line-up, the Scorchers innings never took off, leading to a well below par score.

Although paceman Andrew Tye was virtually unplayable, picking up three wickets at a run rate of just 3.75, the Sixers still romped home for a six-wicket win.

Reinforcements are on their way for the Scorchers with Mitchell Johnson available for selection after being rested for the previous match, whilst all-rounder Hilton Cartwright has been released from the Australian Test squad.

Both players are likely to be selected for tonight’s match providing Perth with more batting and bowling depth.

Prediction

Tonight’s match should be a humdinger, with the majority of players having played some form of international cricket.

With the Marsh brothers and Finch striving to be front of mind for the Australian selectors, the stakes are high for individual players as well as both teams.

This is a toss of the coin game and could be decided by on the success of the pace-heavy Scorchers attack or the spin based Renegades unit.

Scorchers to cause an upset in a nail-biting contest.