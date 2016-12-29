More rain set to disrupt Boxing Day Test

Rain can make for a better sporting spectacle, but inclement weather can decimate a crowd.

Bad weather is set to again turn the Boxing Day Test on its head as Australia look to press their advantage on day four.

The hosts will resume on Thursday at 2-278 with Usman Khawaja 95 not out and captain Steve Smith unbeaten on 10 after opener David Warner made a blistering 144.

Pakistan had earlier declared on 9-443 after a magnificent double century of 205no by opener Azhar Ali.

But any hopes of another day similar to Wednesday’s run feast are likely to be dashed, with the weather bureau forecasting a 95 per cent chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm in Melbourne.

The weather had finally looked to be improving after brief showers early on Wednesday but it appears there will be little respite from the poor conditions.

The first two days of the Test had already been heavily disrupted by rain, with just 51.3 of the scheduled 98 overs bowled on Tuesday.

With Australia up 1-0 in the series, Pakistan had high hopes of squaring the ledger after an uneven showing in Brisbane.

But their poor bowling performance on Wednesday, combined with some fine batting by Warner and Khawaja, has made their task much more difficult.

Time is running out for either side to take the 20 wickets necessary for victory, with further rain delays likely to result in a draw.

“The weather is going to be the one that plays a big role,” Warner said.

“I think there’s a bit on the radar tomorrow. We’ve just got to assess conditions after the first session and see where we are.”