New Zealand vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 2nd ODI live scores

A Tom Latham century led New Zealand to an early series lead, but Bangladesh will be looking to hit back and get on level terms when the teams head to Nelson. Join The Roar for live scores of the second ODI at Seddon Oval from 9am (AEDT).

Coming into the series with a massive tour from South Africa on the horizon, the Kiwis had plenty of questions to be answered in all forms of the game against this Bangladesh side.

The first match against the Tigers only gave us a picture that Tom Latham and Colin Munro might be finding a little bit of form.

In reality, one of their biggest problems was having batsmen to go alongside Kane Williamson, so it’s encouraging to note the Kiwis ran up 341 in Christchurch, yet Williamson only scored 13 of them.

Still, they were 4 for 158 at one point and a stronger bowling attack might have had them in massive trouble, defending what would have been a low score.

Instead, Latham finally found support in Munro and the pair put on 158 for the fifth wicket, New Zealand eventually ending up on 7 for 341, setting a score that would be ultimately far too many for the Tigers.

Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing three wickets, but unfortunately they were all far too expensive and it’s something Bangladesh must work on if they want to be competitive this time around.

In reply, the Tigers lost wickets all too regularly, with only one of their first six partnerships registering more than 40 runs as Al Hasan top scored with 59, joined by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim who worryingly had to retire hurt on 42.

While Mosaddek Hossain added 50 for some lower order resistance, Bangladesh were eventually knocked over for 264 with Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner taking three wickets each.

If Bangladesh are to improve, it feels like winning the toss and batting first will be a great advantage, but simply put, they were outplayed by the hosts.

Prediction

New Zealand weren’t as dominant as they would have liked to have been in Christchurch and the Bangladesh team should only improve with each outing as they get used to conditions and what they are up against.

Bangladesh might be known as a relative minnow team on the global cricket stage, but they have proven they can perform at home and should do so again away from home.

With the series on the line, expect Shakib Al Hasan to play a big role and for some of New Zealand’s depth issues to flare up.

Bangladesh to level the series.

Join The Roar for live scores of the second ODI in this three-match series from 9am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.