No rush, but when will the FFA hand over to the A-League Commission?

The FFA need to release control of the A-League to the clubs. What has always held the handover back is a lack of funding for football generally, hopefully the current media deal will solve this.

I suggest there is no better time than after the media deal is finally put to bed. Whatever the outcome of the final figure; the low 60 million or the high 90 million.

Once upon a time football in Australia needed the Socceroos to fund everything. The AFC has effectively taken most of the media windfall dollars for the Socceroos meaning today, the A-League and various sponsorship’s make up the bulk of revenue.

The handover of power is never easy, for either side.

Do FFA let control go only to have the clubs do what they want? If the clubs decide to enter teams from Singapore and Indonesia to increase revenue to the A-League, are we happy?

My belief is FFA need to present effectively the A-League with a bill, essentially what it cost them to run football minus their sponsorship deals.

FFA should not be handicapped in any way in terms of what a governing body should do. I see FFA’s role as national training developments, national competitions like the NPP and FFA Cup.

Making World Cups for youth, women and senior men and improving player participation should be the chief goalss.

Long term, as both Crawford report suggested and FIFA want, there is a need to separate the national governing body and the senior competitions in the A-League and W-League.

I believe after the media deal is signed a detailed program be set in place for a A-League Commission to take charge of both the A-League and W-Leagues, and the media contract for the A-League.

It should be allocated enough time to get it right but have an end date acceptable to all parties.

FFA under its various CEOs, have carried out the directions of the FFA board and together they have taken football from a bankrupt fringe sport to the third football code in Australia pertaining to money and rating and the top Football code in participation. So much so that 12 bids to enter the A-League have been received.

It’s a great credit to all involved at both FFA board level and FFA management the achievements to date. However time and tide wait for no one and it’s time to move on.

I see the only sticking point is in how much FFA will want to run the game and themselves, however with goodwill on all sides I am sure a reasonable figure will be arrived at. The balance should then go to the A-League commission to be divided between the clubs and their players.