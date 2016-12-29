Sydney FC look to extend run against weakened Roar

Sydney FC are looking good early in the season. Who can stop them? (AAP Image/David Moir)

Even captain Alex Brosque admits he is surprised by Sydney FC’s record-breaking start to the A-League season.

But he is confident they can extend their 12 game unbeaten run on Friday night against second-placed Brisbane, who will be without Brett Holman.

Brosque’s Boxing Day brace helped the Sky Blues romp to a 4-0 win over Adelaide United, extending their unprecedented run.

They now have nine wins and three draws – the best start to any Australian national league season – after 12 games.

Much to Brosque’s amazement.

“I was a bit surprised when I looked at the stats,” Brosque told AAP.

“But looking at the amount of points we have got is definitely tough to do.

“Especially in a competition like ours. With the salary cap the teams are so even, anyone can beat anyone.”

But Brosque is confident no one will be beating Sydney FC any time soon.

The Sydney FC striker confident in the belief there is no better time to play the Roar than when they are without Holman at Allianz Stadium.

The former Socceroos attacker has been sidelined since earlier this month with a knee injury.

“I think them losing Holman in the last few weeks has hurt them a little bit,” Brosque said of the Roar.

“It has hurt their go forward.

“I think we are getting them at a good time.”

Sydney FC are nine points clear of Brisbane and now Brosque wants to put daylight between the Sky Blues and the Roar.

“This is one, if we can beat Brisbane we get a fair gap between us and them,” he said.

“We want to finish this Christmas-New Year period strong.”

Brosque’s double against the Reds ensured he became just the second player to score 50 goals for one A-League club.

He notched goal No.50 and No.51 in Adelaide on Boxing Day to gain entry to the elite club.

Archie Thompson is the only other member of the club after he scored 90 for Melbourne Victory

“It’s nice. It shows if anything what the club means to me,” Brosque said.

“I can’t see myself at any other club.”