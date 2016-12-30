Australia vs Pakistan: Boxing Day Test Day 5 cricket live scores, blog

Rain played havoc yet again on the fourth day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan, overshadowing a Steven Smith century and dwindling any chance of a result. Follow the live scores & blog of the fifth day’s play from 10am (AEDT) on The Roar.

Usman Khawaja missed out on his century, falling early in the day for his second career score of 97 but Smith followed on from David Warner’s century on day three to bring up his 17th Test match hundred just before the umpires decided to go off for the weather.

By that time, Australia had gone along to six for 465 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 443. Another 30 or so overs and they might have pushed that lead up to 150 and could have even thought of declaring and putting pressure on the opposition.

Unfortunately for the fans, it started to drizzle soon after and it turned into a surprise thunderstorm that all but ended the hopes of either team taking any advantage of the situation on the final day of the encounter.

Earlier in the day, following Khawaja’s early wicket, Smith was joined by Peter Handscomb and the pair was involved in a quick enough 92-run stand for the fourth wicket. Handscomb contributed 54 of those, easily outscoring his captain in the process.

It was an aggressive innings for the most part, and it was that same aggression that got him out.

Unfortunately for Nic Maddinson, the next man in, he did get his first start but a similar attempt to get a move on against Yasir Shah saw him play all over the leg-spinner. Bowled, putting his place for the Sydney Test in jeopardy.

Matthew Wade also did not last too long but by then it was a matter of how much lead could the Australia get to by the end of the day.

As it turned out, only 14 more balls were possible before play got called off.

Heading into the final day, Australia might still look to bat a few more overs and get the lead up to over 100 for starters. Probably even 150. And then send Pakistan in for an uncomfortable two or so sessions.

And the weather? Well, for now, it looks clear but things have changed quickly in the city and another shower cannot be ruled out. In which case, they would do well to call off the game anyway.

Follow the live scores & blog of this fifth day’s play of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan from 10am (AEDT) on The Roar.