A-League Round 13 preview panel

Preview of A-League Round 13 matches (all times AEDT):

FRIDAY, Dec 30

Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar at Allianz Stadium 7.50pm

Head to Head: Sydney 12 Brisbane 15 drawn 14

Last clash: Round 7 2016/2017 – Brisbane 1 drew Sydney 1 at Suncorp Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Sydney $1.75 Brisbane $4.40 Draw $3.80

Roar skipper Matt McKay has rubbished Sydney’s ‘Invincibles’ talk, declaring they’ll get beaten at some point and his is the team that can pull it off. Not according to his Sky Blues counterpart Alex Brosque, who believes the runaway league leaders’ record-breaking start to the season is playing on the minds of chasing rivals. Eight goals in two games will do that. But Brisbane have only lost once and are undefeated in 10, so don’t discount a fight to the death.

Key: Can goalkeeper Michael Theo save the Roar again? And how will John Aloisi’s side fare without Brett Holman?

Tip: Sydney

SATURDAY, Dec 31

Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City at Central Coast Stadium 7.00pm

Head to Head: Mariners 10 Melbourne City 4 drawn 4

Last clash: Round 20 2015/2016 – Melbourne City 4 bt Mariners 1 at AAMI Park

Tab Sportsbet: Mariners $6.00 Melbourne City $1.50 Draw $4.35

This clash shapes as a must-win for City, who are without victory in more than a month and are struggling to put rivals away despite their vaunted attack. Viewed as early title favourites, John van ‘t Schip’s fourth-placed side are now 11 points behind leaders Sydney FC and need to keep up with the top three. The struggling Mariners, most recently demolished 4-1 by Melbourne Victory, are easy targets. However, should Paul Okon’s ninth-placed outfit pull off an unlikely upset they can spring back into finals contention.

Key: City have too much firepower for the defensively fragile Mariners and should wipe the floor with them, even without suspended Fernando Brandan.

Tip: Melbourne City

SUNDAY, Jan 1

Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United at Westpac Stadium 5.35pm

Head to Head: Phoenix 8 Adelaide 16 drawn 6

Last clash: Round 9 2016/2017 – Adelaide 2 bt Phoenix 0 at Coopers Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Phoenix $2.30 Adelaide $2.88 Draw $3.60

Eighth-placed Wellington are unbeaten in three and banking on a favourable run of four home fixtures in the next five games to complete their surge from last place to finals contenders. It starts against the lowly Reds who, with six points from a possible 36, are in danger of completing the worst-ever A-League title defence. Guillermo Amor’s team hit their lowest ebb on Boxing Day when they copped a 4-0 shellacking by Sydney FC. If they’ve lost their spirit, the Phoenix have rediscovered theirs under interim co-coaches Chris Greenacre and Des Buckingham and are out to compound Adelaide’s misery.

Key: Kosta Barbarouses scored his first goal of the season against Newcastle and expects the floodgates to open.

Tip: Phoenix

Western Sydney Wanderers v Perth Glory at ANZ Stadium 7.50pm

Head to Head: Western Sydney 7 Glory 4 drawn 3

Last clash: Round 5 2016/2017 – Glory 2 drew Western Sydney 2 at nib Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Western Sydney $1.87 Glory $3.70 Draw $3.80

There’s a lot on the line for this seven-versus-six battle. Perth, having momentarily stopped their rot by holding Melbourne City to a classic away 3-3 draw, will be hell-bent on staying in the top six while the stuttering Wanderers will be desperate to displace them. Unfortunately for Tony Popovic, his already-wasteful attack will now rely solely on promising but raw 19-year-old striker Lachlan Scott, with Brendon Santalab suspended and Kerem Bulut’s contract terminated. It’s not looking good against Diego Castro and company.

Key: Had this clash been held at Pirtek Stadium the Wanderers would be a solid bet, but winless Spotless Stadium has provided no such optimism.

Tip: Draw

MONDAY, Jan 2

Melbourne Victory v Newcastle Jets at Skilled Stadium 7.50pm

Head to Head: Melbourne Victory 15 Jets 15 drawn 9

Last clash: Round 8 2016/2017 – Melbourne Victory 2 bt Jets 0 at AAMI Park

Tab Sportsbet: Melbourne Victory $1.36 Jets $7.50 Draw $4.50

Victory’s title credentials have become crystal clear in recent weeks and Jets coach Mark Jones know they’ll mean business in this one-off Geelong fixture. Kevin Muscat’s men are seven points behind leaders Sydney FC with a game in hand and are out to close the gap further. Danish attacker Morten Nordstrand will return to Newcastle’s starting XI while five-time man of the match Andrew Nabbout is threatening on the counter. But on their current form, Victory should have it all covered.

Key: Whether Jets captain Nigel Boogaard recovers from an ankle injury to marshall the defence against Victory stars Marco Rojas, Fahid Ben Khalfallah and Besart Berisha.

Tip: Melbourne Victory