And the winners are… Announcing the Roar’s Sports Awards 2016

You’ve voted, and the results are in, so it’s time to announce the winners of The Roar’s Sports Awards 2016.

We had six different categories up for grabs, ranging from Sportsman of the Year to Sports Media Personality of the Year – there was something for everyone, no matter your sporting tastes.

In keeping with the general theme of The Roar, the awards were voted on solely by our readers, so it’s a purely fan-decided set of awards. A big thanks, of course, to everyone who voted and got amongst the discussion.

So, without any further ado, let’s get to the winners, starting with…

Sports Personality of the Year

Winner: Dan Ricciardo

Runner-up: Mack Horton

It had to be the man that brought the shoey to the rest of the world, didn’t it? Ricciardo has always been a fan favourite in Australia with his almost perpetual smile, but by bringing the shoey into the international vernacular, he catapulted himself into the forefront of the list of most-loved Australian athletes.

Team of the Year

Winner: Australian women’s rugby sevens team

Runner-up: Western Bulldogs

There’s no denying the women had a mighty fine year in the world sevens circuit. Not only did the ‘Pearls’ win the 2015-16 World Series, they followed it up by claiming the sport’s first ever gold medal at the Rio Olympics.

Media Personality of the Year

Winner: Titus O’Reilly

Runner-up: Gerard Whateley

In what was the clearest win of the entire awards, it seems folks on The Roar are a big fan of Titus O’Reilly, who garnered over 70 per cent of the vote in this one for his brilliantly sarcastic and constantly funny Twitter feed during the AFL season.

Breakout Sports Star of the Year

Winner: Charlotte Caslick

Runner-up: Chloe Esposito

Rugby Sevens star Caslick wasn’t Australia’s highest-profile women’s player heading into 2016. However, she ends the year as the sport’s biggest star, male or female, after guiding Australia to the World Series victory and an Olympic gold medal and winning World Rugby’s women’s sevens player of the year award.

Sportswoman of the Year

Winner: Charlotte Caslick

Runner-up: Ellyse Perry

Caslick strikes again! It’s a thoroughly-deserved double for Caslick to go along with her world series winner’s medal, Olympic gold and World Rugby women’s player of the year gong. Caslick earned more than 40 per cent of the vote, comfortably beating our cricket superstar Ellyse Perry to win our Sportswoman of the Year.

Sportsman of the Year

Winner: Jason Day

Runner-up: Kyle Chalmers

We’ve saved the closest award of the year till last, with golfer Jason Day pipping swimming’s Kyle Chalmers for the award by just six votes! It’s a thoroughly deserved win for Day, who won three tournaments during the year, including The Players Championship, and finished the year as the world’s No.1 male golfer. Well done Jason!

The complete list of winners

Sports Personality of the Year: Dan Ricciardo

Team of the Year: Australian women’s rugby sevens team

Media Personality of the Year: Titus O’Reilly

Breakout Sports Star of the Year: Charlotte Caslick

Sportswoman of the Year: Charlotte Caslick

Sportsman of the Year: Jason Day