Australia headed to South Africa in early 2018 for four-match Test series

Australia will get their chance to avenge a 2-1 series loss to South Africa on home soil earlier this summer when they travel to face the South Africans at home in early 2018.

Cricket South Africa have announced that they will host two of the best Test teams in the world during the 2017-2018 cricket season, with an Indian tour in late 2017 to procede Australia’s visit.

Australia will play four matches against the South Africans in February and March of 2018, with the exact dates not yet nailed down.

That will follow an Ashes series at home against a visiting England.

Cricket South Africa also confirmed that Bangladesh would tour the nation in the lead-up to the series against India and Australia.

Neither the Indian or Australia tours have been given fully confirmed dates at this point, but they may be nailed down as soon as next week.

“Another bumper season of attractive international cricket awaits our fans,” said CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat.

“India and Australia finished 2016 as the top teams on the ICC rankings list and this will give our players great incentive to perform at their very best.

“We have not beaten Australia in a home Test series since unity and that surely must be good reason to perform in order to bank a notable first.”

South Africa gave Australia two embarrassing defeats in Perth and Hobart earlier this summer, prompting a significant reshuffle in the Australian Test team ahead of the final match of the series in Adelaide.

That saw the likes of Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Jackson Bird, Nic Maddinson and Matthew Wade all brought into the team, with the first three in particular having performed well in the time since.

The Australians were then victorious at Adelaide Oval, but the turnaround in form came too late to save the series.