Behind the barriers: Five bets for the long weekend

Houtzen got the job done quite impressively for us last week and we went close to landing the multi but Astronomite had to settle for second. Here are my five bets for this long weekend.

Bet 1: Each-Way – Canterbury Race Five, Number 9 Tradtri

I think the bookies are underestimating this galloper.

Saturday meetings at Canterbury are generally suited to track specialists and there is just about none better at Canterbury than Tradtri, who won over the track and distance last start when ridden aggressively by Kerrin McEvoy and landing some nice bets.

Lead is there for him and if he gets there without doing much work, $13 each way will be a great bet.

Bet 2: Each-Way – Canterbury Race Seven, Number 2 Big Money

I thought his effort in the George Moore fresh was very good. Got a fair way back in the run but looked to truck up nicely coming into the straight and once he presented, he looked a winning chance, but his condition just gave out late.

Has dodged the wet tracks and finds this race where they look as if they’ll go crazy in front, so it will suit his racing pattern and I could certainly entertain him on an each way basis at $17.

Bet 3: Each-Way – Moonee Valley Race Eight, Number 2 General Truce

I had him marked down single figures, so the fact there is $26+ on offer baffles me.

I think the bookies didn’t watch his last start at Flemington where he looked an absolute tragedy beaten. He was bolting behind the speed and all he needed was clear air. Unfortunately for his backers, and yes I was one of them, he didn’t get that and the race ended up being a barrier trial.

He’ll only need an ounce of better luck here to give this a shake.

Bet 4: Each-Way/Place – Eagle Farm Race Four, Number 5 Natural Black

You’re getting great overs here given Winning Rupert is engaged, but gee I think this horse is very capable of causing a boilover.

He ran under the lights of the Sunny Coast last time out where he pretty much won as if he was in a barrier trial, with the last 75 metres seeing him throttled down. He’ll do no work from the gate, he’ll be strong late and even if he doesn’t win, around $5 for the place is a near gift because I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t run top three.

Bet 5: Win/Each Way – Randwick Race Seven, Number 11 Circle Game

A $15 opening price looks like absolutely ridiculous overs. I had her marked down nearly favourite and I have her as one of the best bets on the program.

A brilliant ride got her home fresh at Canberra before going to a highway at Rosehill where she got too far back but chased hard all the way. Third up at the Randwick mile looks ideal and gee that price is enticing to launch into.