Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League live scores, blog

The Brisbane Heat will be looking to make it three wins from three starts in BBL06 tonight in their first home match of the season against the Hobart Hurricanes. Tune into The Roar from 7.10pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, and some insightful analysis as well.

Chris Lynn was the hero for the Heat in their last-over triumph over the Sydney Thunder on Wednesday, making the most of some generous dropped catches to score an unbeaten 85 off just 48 deliveries, including the winning runs.

Surprisingly, Lynn’s enterprising knock was a lone hand in a power-packed Heat top order, with boom recruit Brendon McCullum managing just four before being bowled in sensational fashion by Thunder quick Pat Cummins.

With the Gabba having sold out for the clash with the Hurricanes, the former New Zealand Test skipper will want to get back among the runs immediately.

Pre-season critics noted the Heat’s lack of bowling depth, but with a combined 4/62 from 12 overs, West Indian spinner Samuel Badree and pace duo Mark Steketee and Ben Cutting were able to successfully restrict the Thunder batsmen, backing up from a strong death bowling display against the Adelaide Strikers last week.

After thrashing the Sydney Sixers in grand fashion to open their BBL06 account, the Hurricanes came crashing back to earth against the Melbourne Stars earlier this week.

Despite racking up an imposing 4/188 off their 20 overs – their second big score in as many games this season – courtesy of experienced duo Tim Paine and George Bailey, their bowling looked short of a gallop, allowing the Stars to cruise home with relative ease.

Pace trio Shaun Tait, Hamish Kingston and even international star Stuart Broad were all treated with disdain by the Stars’ batsmen, and with pace bowling all-rounder Simon Milenko waiting in the wings, all three will be under pressure to retain their spots here, especially up against the Heat’s imposing top order.

First-game sensation D’Arcy Short was unable to repeat his dazzling performance against the Sixers, bowled by Ben Hilfenhaus for just 1 and the big-hitting left-hander will know his team’s chances may rest on him giving them a speedy start.

Prediction

After several years in the BBL wilderness, the Heat looked primed for a crack at the title this series, and their form should be enough to see them emerge from this one with a third win on the trot.

The Heat’s impressive form thus far in BBL06 has not gone unnoticed by diehard fans, with a sell-out Gabba crowd set to greet the ladder-leaders.

Can Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn maintain the Heat’s unblemished record in front of their devoted fans? Or will Tim Paine and “the 30-year old English medium pacer” combine to spoil the party?

Join us here at The Roar for live updates in the next-to-last BBL game of 2016, and don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.