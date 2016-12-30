Highlights: Scorchers win, Renegades lose Bravo

The Perth Scorchers haven beaten the Melbourne Renegades by four wickets after Ashton Agar belted a six off the last ball of a dramatic BBL clash.

As well as losing the game, the Renegades also lost star import Dwayne Bravo to injury in an eventful contest under the roof at Etihad Stadium on Thursday, leaving part-time spinner Aaron Finch to bowl the last over.

Perth needed nine from it to win but Melbourne captain Finch had the 26,112 fans in attendance on their feet when he dismissed Mitch Marsh (34 off 22) and then brilliantly ran out opposing skipper Adam Voges for one run.

Agar, who hadn’t faced a ball, struck a pair of twos then smashed a full toss over the deep mid-wicket fence when three runs would have sufficed.

It was a fitting end to a dramatic night.

Chasing a target of 149, Scorchers opener Michael Klinger anchored his side’s innings with a superb 72 from 55 balls as they claimed their second win of the season.

The Renegades slipped to a 1-1 record with the result, but will be sweating on the fitness of Bravo after he was taken from the field on a stretcher.

The West Indies star fell awkwardly just inside the boundary rope while trying to field a Klinger cut shot and will undergo scans to determine the severity of a hamstring injury.

Bravo left the game in the 11th over having bowled just one of his four overs, leaving the Renegades short-handed in attack.

Earlier, the Scorchers restricted the Renegades to 8-148 after they lost the toss and were sent in by Voges.

Finch and Marcus Harris got the home side off to a quick start, but Finch (24 runs off 14 balls) found Voges at cover off the bowling of Andrew Tye with the score on 40.

Cameron White (37 off 29) and Callum Ferguson (28 off 21) were important through the middle of the innings, but their departures signalled a shift in momentum.

Ashton Turner, who took 2-25 from four overs, and David Willey (2-15 from 3.0) were important as Perth effectively applied the brakes late in the innings.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the Renegades bowlers with 2-20 from his four overs.

“It probably got closer than we would have liked,” Klinger said.

“But what a great experience for Ashton Agar to come out and hit a six off the last ball … it literally is what kids dream of .”

Finch’s superb fielding to pick the ball up, turn and throw down the stumps tipped the scales in his side’s favour before his last-ball miscue.

“I should have hit the pitch shouldn’t I?” he mused.

“I tried to get a yorker in there but unfortunately I missed it and paid the price.

“We nearly pulled one out of the hat there but with Dwayne only bowling one over it was pretty unfortunate.”