Reports: Stephen O’Keefe in line for test spot

New South Wales stalwart Steve O’Keefe is reportedly being brought into the Australian Test squad for the third and final Test against Pakistan at the SCG.
The left arm orthodox bowler who was curiously born in Malaysia has been slated to give Nathan Lyon a run for his money for the New Year’s Test in Sydney beginning January 3.
O’Keefe has remained in Sydney while the rest of his Sydney Sixers side flew down to Adelaide for their New Year’s day clash against the Strikers.
It’s been confirmed by the Sixers that O’Keefe plans to stay in Sydney until the squad for the third Test is announced.
If the bad news comes through from the selectors then he’ll then fly down to Adelaide to prepare for the Big Bash fixture.
Although Lyon has been under pressure from the selectors and media as of late, he carries a massive public fan following and over 200 test wickets worth of experience.
Captain Steve Smith has even entertained the idea of using two tweakers for the Sydney test.
“I guess it will depend on the wicket. I know in Shield cricket this year that wickets have been spinning quite a lot. We’ll look at that. It is a possibility,” Smith said during the second Test.
“We’ve had a quick chat to Boof and Trevor Hohns… “I think we’re going to wait until this Test match is over and see where things are at moving forward.”
He did play in the Sydney Test at the beginning of 2016, even partnering Lyon with a two-spin attack against the West Indies.
While the game was highly rain-affected, ending in a draw with just one-and-a-half innings being played, O’Keefe was able to pick up a handy three wickets in green and overcast conditions.
Former Aussie wicket keeper Brad Haddin has weighed in on the situation, saying that the two-spin option is more than viable for the third Test.
“I think they’ll definitely look at two spinners,” he said.
“The talk is the wicket has been pretty dry in state games. The games I’ve witnessed with the BBL, the wicket has been really dry. Two spinners is definitely an option.”
O’Keefe has played at the SCG during the Sheffield Shield already this season as well, taking eight wickets against a hapless Western Australian side and ramping up the speculation of his selection earlier in the summer.
The 32-year-old is no slouch with the bat in hand either and has the opportunity to fill the awkward fifth bowling all-rounder role that Australia have struggled with.
He has nine first-class half-centuries to his name, including a painful high score of 99.
December 30th 2016 @ 11:59am
Ronan O'Connell said | December 30th 2016 @ 11:59am | ! Report
Surely Australia won’t play both SOK and Lyon at Sydney, Pakistan would absolutely love to face more overs of spin.
December 30th 2016 @ 12:08pm
Anindya Dutta said | December 30th 2016 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
Why persist with Lyon? A public fan following and a historical 200 wickets surely has not become the criteria for having someone in a Test XI?
December 30th 2016 @ 12:22pm
Alex L said | December 30th 2016 @ 12:22pm | ! Report
Because at his best, he’s the best spinner in Australia by a significant margin.
Admittedly his best is uncommonly sighted enough that you start to wonder if it was ever truly real.
December 30th 2016 @ 12:25pm
Kaks said | December 30th 2016 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
He is our best option at his best, but he his currently no where near his best. May have become too comfortable knowing there weren’t any other options for his spot. A bit of competition, and a bit of time to reflect/work on his game again, may be the best thing for him.
December 30th 2016 @ 12:30pm
Alex L said | December 30th 2016 @ 12:30pm | ! Report
Might be, but it could be that he currently lacks confidence and isn’t comfortable. Not being the team psychologist neither of us have any idea.
December 30th 2016 @ 12:56pm
Ronan O'Connell said | December 30th 2016 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
Lyon isn’t a crap spinner he’s just badly out of form and his skipper has justifiably lost all confidence in him.
Lyon still has a ton of cricket ahead of him – he’s still younger than Swann was when he made his Test debut for England.
December 30th 2016 @ 12:13pm
Lancey5times said | December 30th 2016 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
Agreed. Sydney’s likelihood of turning is negated by the proficiency of the opposition against spin and the depth of our stocks. The closest they should get is considering Maxwell at 6 so they can still play 3 genuine seamers
December 30th 2016 @ 12:24pm
George said | December 30th 2016 @ 12:24pm | ! Report
Lyon will still play… sadly.