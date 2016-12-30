Renegades rule out Bravo for the rest of BBL06

The Melbourne Renegades are in the market for a new import after star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was on Friday ruled out for the rest of BBL06.

Scans revealed the hamstring injury Bravo suffered in the Renegades’ loss to the Perth Scorchers on Thursday night will require surgery and an extended rehabilitation period.

The West Indies star was taken from the field on a stretcher after his left leg buckled beneath him as he moved at full pace along the boundary rope at Etihad Stadium.

“Unfortunately my Big Bash season is over which is very disappointing,” Bravo said via a statement.

“I’ll now have surgery and the rehabilitation to get me fit and playing at my best again. I want to thank all the Renegades fans for their support for me and I hope to see them again next season.”

Competition rules allow the Renegades to sign an injury replacement but finding someone of Bravo’s quality at such short notice will be a tall order.

Renegades coach Andrew McDonald conceded Bravo’s absence will be a significant loss for his side, who face a big local derby against the Melbourne Stars at the MCG on New Year’s Day.

“We’ll definitely feel it,” McDonald said.

“Dwayne is one of the best T20 players in the world and that’s not something you can easily just go out and replace.

“We wish him the very best in his treatment and recovery and hope we see him back in action for us in the BBL next season.”