The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 13

The summer of sporting action is showing no signs of letting up, with another round of A-League starting hot on the heels of the previous one. As always, The Roar has you covered for all your expert tipping needs.

Last week seemed to be a bit of a consensus round, with most of us coming up with a very similar set of results, an indication we might have had an easy set of tips on our hands. We didn’t.

Draws in three of the five games threw just about everyone off, with everyone correctly predicting two wins except for Vas, who was spot on in predicting the Phoenix would finish all square with the Jets.

That’s seen Vas cut down my lead at the top of the ladder to four points, with the rest of the margins across the board staying as they were last week.

This week will see Sydney attempt to continue their red-hot form against the Roar and Melbourne City will look to bounce back from their recent thrilling draw against the Mariners. The Phoenix will then host the out-of-sorts Adelaide United on New Year’s Day, and the Wanderers will host the day’s late game against the Glory. The Victory then finish things off for the week against the Jets.

As always, be sure to lend your voice to The Crowd in the form below to help every Roarer out-tip the experts. Voting closes at 4pm (AEDT), so make sure you check back after then to see the final results.

On to the tips!

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar

Sydney. The match of the round takes place at Allianz Stadium, where the Sky Blues will look to continue their red-hot start to the season against an inconsistent Roar.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City

City. The Mariners were completely outclassed by Melbourne Victory last time out, and although they should get a bumper New Year’s Eve crowd through the gates in Gosford, it’s unlikely to help prevent another defeat.

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United

Draw. A couple of the A-League’s cellar dwellers go head to head at Westpac Stadium, and while both will be desperate to claim all three points, this one could finish all square on New Year’s Day.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory

Draw. What’s going on at Western Sydney? Having released Kerem Bulut during the week they’re well short of strikers, and it could cost them dearly should this clash at ANZ Stadium finish in a stalemate.

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

Victory. Kevin Muscat has got his team ticking along nicely and his Victory will be in no mood to extend a holiday welcome to the Newcastle Jets. Perhaps the most pressing question is how many goals the ‘hosts’ will rack up in Geelong.

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar

Sydney. The Sky Blues were clinical on Monday night and although they’ve got a short turnaround, they’ll manage to make it 13 unbeaten, and probably get the win.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City

City. As Jose Mourinho would remark, “I have nothing to say”.

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United

Phoenix. Wellington at home every day of the week, especially against an Adelaide side which has completely lost its mojo.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory

Perth. Wanderers just cannot get the job done at home, and after Perth’s rip-roaring 3-3 draw against City, they’ll take plenty of heart into this one and get the win.

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

Victory. Never mind Newcastle’s strong record in Melbourne, they won’t get anything from this one.

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar

Sydney. Hard to go past the Sky Blues here, despite the Roar’s decent recent form.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City

City. Never mind home ground advantage here, City will be desperate to go one better than what they managed in their mid-week thriller against the Glory.

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United

Phoenix. At home, Wellington should be far too good for an Adelaide side which just can’t get into any sort of form.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory

Wanderers. Perth will be buoyed by their thrilling draw against City, but I can’t bring myself to tip them on the road given their struggles away from home this season. Plus, Western Sydney are due for a win, right? Right?

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

Victory. After so brazenly setting myself up to be stung by an upset against the Victory last round, only to be justified in my conviction thanks to Kevin Muscat’s men tearing apart the Mariners, I’ll double up and say Melbourne are, once again, the safest tip of the round.

Round 13 Mike Matt Janek Vas Daniel The Crowd SYD v BRI SYD SYD TBC SYD SYD ??? CCM v MLC MLC MLC TBC Draw MLC ??? WEL v ADL Draw WEL TBC WEL WEL ??? WSW v PER Draw PER TBC Draw WSW ??? MVC v NEW MVC MVC TBC MVC MVC ??? Last week 2 2 2 3 2 2 Total 26 26 20 29 33 27

That, of course, is just what we think – be sure to add your voice to the conversation by chiming in with your tips for The Crowd. Crowd tipping closes at 4pm (AEDT) today.