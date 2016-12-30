Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

Sydney FC will be out to record one final victory for 2016 when they host the Brisbane Roar at Allianz Stadium in a game that could define each team’s season. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEDT).

Sydney FC replicated their dominant performance against Perth a fortnight ago, smashing in another four goals against a hapless Adelaide United.

Another brace of assists for Milos Ninkovic helped skipper Alex Brosque score his fifth and sixth goal of the season.

Sydney FC’s red hot front line showed no signs of cooling down against Adelaide and their second half performance once again showed why they are top of the league, with three goals coming in the second 45.

If Brisbane aren’t able to pick up their performances in the second half, the fitness and strength of the Sky Blues are going to run riot – the visitors have conceded 12 goals this season, ten during the second half of matches.

Midfielders Brandon O’Neill and Milos Ninkovic did not play full matches against Adelaide, being preserved by Head Coach Graham Arnold for this match.

These two players were integral to Sydney’s pressing game against Brisbane last time out in a 1-1 draw. Together in the last meeting, they amounted ten recoveries, six interceptions and most importantly four chances created bringing coach Graham Arnold’s words true about how teams can’t outrun or out-strength Sydney.

Brisbane Roar were left startled after a 1-1 draw at home to the Western Sydney Wanderers last week. Their 15 shots at goal rewarded only a disheartening point at home.

Like Ninkovic, Thomas Broich holds onto the no. 10 position in his team’s variation of a 4-5-1.

Sitting beside the two wingers and just in front of two holding players. Broich as No.10 often drifts in and out of wing positions moving away from the centre to draw defenders out while creating space to put crosses in.

Sydney FC struggled to deal with direct passes and a number of chances were created with crosses into the box against Adelaide last week which Broich thrives on as his trademark.

Brisbane Roar’s last four goals conceded have come from passes through the middle on the outside of the box. Sydney FC don’t necessarily like to play on the edge of the opposition box, rather hit them with pace on the counter-attack.

This may play into the hands of Brisbane who can sit their defence deeper to frustrate Sydney FC’s wingers.

Prediction

These are two teams who will be battling it out for top spot come the finals. This should end in another draw, identical to that earlier in the season.

1-1 at Allianz.

Join The Roar for live coverage of this game from 7:50pm (AEDT).