Sydney Kings vs New Zealand Breakers: NBL live scores, blog

The Sydney Kings are looking to snap a losing streak and get back up towards the pointy end of the standings when they host the New Zealand Breakers. Join The Roar from 7:30pm (AEDT) for all the action.

The Kings have lost their last four in a row, slipping down to fourth place after leading the league for a big chunk of the season.

The Breakers are now the only side in the NBL not to have beaten the Kings this campaign, Sydney having walked over New Zealand back in Round 3 with a defensive masterclass and a 14-point win.

Speaking of defensive masterclasses, the Breakers barely faltered when they let in just 57 points against the Wildcats in their last game.

“To have a performance like that, a lot of it was effort and intent and having that real desire to stick to the game plan, work hard on every single play and then finish the possession with the boards,” said Breakers coach Paul Henare.

It was a much-needed win for the Breakers, who come into this one with just two wins from their last seven games and in dire need of a breakout performance to get them back into the finals equation.

The Kings have the equal most losses in the league at the moment, with ten, but have also played the most games, allowing them to remain in the top four for the time being.

“This league is extremely close and any time you have let-offs teams are going to penalise you,” Kings star Kevin Lisch said.

“Down the stretch we’ve been having some issues, especially these last four games, but I think this is a group that’s not going to just lay down.”

Prediction

If the Breakers can pull out another big defensive performance then they’ll be very, very hard to beat, but the Kings should get the win at home.

Kings to win by 5.