Sydney Kings vs New Zealand Breakers: NBL live scores, blog

The Sydney Kings are looking to snap a losing streak and get back up towards the pointy end of the standings when they host the New Zealand Breakers. Join The Roar from 7:30pm (AEDT) for all the action.
The Kings have lost their last four in a row, slipping down to fourth place after leading the league for a big chunk of the season.
The Breakers are now the only side in the NBL not to have beaten the Kings this campaign, Sydney having walked over New Zealand back in Round 3 with a defensive masterclass and a 14-point win.
Speaking of defensive masterclasses, the Breakers barely faltered when they let in just 57 points against the Wildcats in their last game.
“To have a performance like that, a lot of it was effort and intent and having that real desire to stick to the game plan, work hard on every single play and then finish the possession with the boards,” said Breakers coach Paul Henare.
It was a much-needed win for the Breakers, who come into this one with just two wins from their last seven games and in dire need of a breakout performance to get them back into the finals equation.
The Kings have the equal most losses in the league at the moment, with ten, but have also played the most games, allowing them to remain in the top four for the time being.
“This league is extremely close and any time you have let-offs teams are going to penalise you,” Kings star Kevin Lisch said.
“Down the stretch we’ve been having some issues, especially these last four games, but I think this is a group that’s not going to just lay down.”
Prediction
If the Breakers can pull out another big defensive performance then they’ll be very, very hard to beat, but the Kings should get the win at home.
Kings to win by 5.
Q3′
Now it’s Newley adding to the tally for the Kings!! Sydney take off on the fast break and Newley makes it look easy, sinking the lay up off the backboard to roll with the momentum.
Kings – 51
Breakers – 47
Q3′
Poor intercept from the Breakers and that’s a gift for the home side… and CADEE MAKES NO MISTAKE!!
Sloppy turnover from the Breakers and Cadee makes them pay for it as he always does in the NBL, from beyond the three-point line to retake the lead for the Kings.
Kings – 49
Breakers – 47
Q3′
New Zealand running it tight on the shot clock… BUT PENNEY NAILS IT!!
He jumped and released just as the backboard shone red for the shot clock and he sinks the three-pointer under pressure. The Breakers take the lead for the first time since the start of the game.
Kings – 46
Breakers – 47
THIRD QUARTER
Second half underway. The Breakers instantly get a turnover and they have an easy two on one to work with here. Vukona finishes it off with the lay up.
Kings – 46
Breakers – 44
HALFTIME
The buzzer sounds and that’s the end of the first half, a high quality and close one at that.
The Kings take a four-point lead into the main break but it could have been so much more. Sydney have looked the stronger side overall and have broken away at the start of both quarters, but have given it away late on both occasions.
The Breakers have shown great fight to stick with the contest and reel the lead back in within striking distance. While the Breakers will have to lift their game oif they want to take the win, the Kings are opening the door for them just enough.
Kings – 46
Breakers – 42
Q2′
Alex Pledger with the jam!!
He just uses his size to muscle his way through traffic and just slams home the one-handed dunk in the dying minute of the first half. Even the enemy crowd get up and cheer for that one.
Kings – 46
Breakers – 42
Q2′
Carter driving onto the paint on the fast break… but he’s fouled on the shot and we’re headed to the free throw line once again. He’ll do well to miss these ones, he’s usually very strong from the line.
But he makes me eat my words, missing the first. But he does sink the second.
Kings – 44
Breakers – 40
Q2′
Now the Kings win the foul in the paint. Whittington takes to the line for this two shots. And sinks two from two with ease.
Kings – 44
Breakers – 39
Surprise surprise we have another close game.