The Roar’s BBL expert tips and predictions: Week 3

Last week threw up a few curly results, including the aforementioned Scorchers vs Renegades thriller and the Hurricanes' boilover in Sydney.

Last week threw up a few curly results, including the aforementioned Scorchers vs Renegades thriller and the Hurricanes’ boilover in Sydney. In the end, BJ was the premier tipster of the week with four correct tips, followed by Dan, The Crowd and myself (3) and Brett (1).

That’s seen BJ join me up the top of the ladder with five points, just ahead of The Crowd (4), Dan (3) and Brett (2).

This week has plenty more matches for us to cast our eye over, starting with the Hurricanes’ trip to Brisbane. The Strikers then host the Sixers in a repeat of last season’s memorable New Year’s Eve blockbuster which saw Travis Head announce himself to Australia before the two Melbourne sides face off.

The Scorchers then return to face the winless Thunder, followed by the Strikers’ trip to Hobart and the Sixers’ away match in Brisbane. We then have a rematch of last year’s final when the Thunder host the Stars before the Scorchers wrap things up against the Heat.

Heat, Strikers, Stars, Scorchers, Hurricanes, Heat, Stars, Scorchers

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

Heat. History tells me to lock the ‘Cane Train in for this one, but a combination of reality, guesswork, Chris Lynn, and desperation means I’ll stick with the home side.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers

Strikers. The Sixers have won two and Adelaide have lost two, but the Strikers are playing with more conviction and confidence for mine. At a packed Adelaide Oval, on New Year’s Eve, they’ll rise to the very big occasion. Or their season is just about toast.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades

Stars. This is going to be a ripper, and if it finally stops raining in Melbourne, I wouldn’t at all be surprised if last season’s BBL mega-crowd record is given a shake. KP is back, both teams at near full-strength; could be the game of the season.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder

Scorchers. Honestly, the speed at which the Thunder of BBL05 have regressed to the Thunder of BBLs 01-04 is as alarming as it is farcical. Surely Mike Hussey and Jacques Kallis weren’t all the difference. Oh, they were? OK, that makes some sense then…

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

Hurricanes. If they’re serious, Adelaide should win this comfortably. But if Hobart delivers a typically Tasmanian summer’s night – i.e. 12°C and a 40-knot wind coming up the Derwent – Bellerive becomes a hard place to win at. Plus, the home team are due to fire.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

Heat. Mainly because Chris Lynn. It’s that simple now – if you don’t get him early, you’re gonna lose – and the Sixers’ bowling isn’t exactly threatening. If you’re going to the game, take a helmet.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars

Stars. Because how could anyone seriously pick the Thunder at the moment? I wouldn’t back them with your money. I’d go big on them with Ryan O’Connell’s money, but not yours.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat

Scorchers. I don’t really know why. Home ground advantage, or the heat, or Ian Bell’s cover drive or something. Whatever gets the win.

Hurricanes, Strikers, Renegades, Thunder, Strikers, Sixers, Thunder, Scorchers

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

Hurricanes. The Heat were dreadful in their most recent game. Luckily for them, the Thunder turned out to be even more dreadful. Can the Hurricanes be as bad as the Thunder? I doubt it.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers

Strikers. I see no reason why Travis Head can’t repeat his New Year’s Eve heroics from last year. Come on Sydney, you have a fancy bridge and world famous fireworks. Let Adelaide have this.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades

Renegades. This game’s being played on New Year’s Day. The Stars surely party at least 3-5 times as hard as their Renegades counterparts, even allowing for Brad Hogg, so I foresee a lot of sore, green Melbourne heads for this game.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder

Thunder. King Watto lost his first game as captain, thanks to the unusual decision to have his side drop Chris Lynn at every opportunity. I don’t expect them to repeat that mistake. Not least of all because Lynn isn’t playing.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

Strikers. I see this coming down to a battle between Kumar Sangakkara and Brad Hodge. Which veteran batsman will finally come good in BBL06? A detailed analysis of the coin I just tossed tells me it’s Hodge.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

Sixers. Prediction: Doug Bollinger will start the New Year with a cleanly shaven chin, an ill-fitting Viking helmet and an astonishing seven-wicket haul to guide the Sixers to a convincing victory.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars

Thunder. Pat Cummins and Chris Green, fed up with their teammates’ ongoing ineptitude, will put on a century partnership and take all ten wickets between them to knock over their hipster Melbourne rivals.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat

Scorchers. Just as in the IPL where Chennai Superkings effortlessly trump Kings XI Punjab on the basis of pure nomenclature, here in the BBL, Scorchers are always better than mere Heat.

Heat, Sixers, Renegades, Scorchers, Hurricanes, Heat, Stars, Scorchers

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

Heat. Chris Lynn is in form. Look out! The Hurricanes have been inconsistent and they’ll need the blokes like D’arcy Short and Clive Rose to step up again like they did against the Sixers. Brendon McCullum is due for another big innings up the top and if he does fire, the Heat will do it easily.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers

Sixers. The Strikers have shown brief moments of brilliance but haven’t put in a full 40-over performance yet. Johan Botha is doing it with bat and ball now and even though he might receive a few boos, he should enjoy his former home away from home at the Adelaide Oval.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades

Renegades. I’ll go with the Renegades due to their long batting line up and options with the ball. If the red team bats first they’ll be able to defend anything above 160 with Brad Hogg and Sunil Narine putting the squeeze on in the middle overs.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder

Scorchers. Scorchers in a close one with Andrew Tye to grab another bagful of wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

Hurricanes. The Hurricanes will continue Adelaide’s misery in BBL06 with Kumar Sangakkara to turn back the clock. He’s due.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

Heat. Once again it’s hard to tip against the Heat after their start in the tournament. As we saw against the Thunder, even at 6/60 they’re never out of the game – a sure sign of a quality side. This should be a cracking game, but the Heat will sneak home.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars

Stars. The Stars have such an imposing batting line-up when it’s on song. Kevin Pietersen will have his eye in after being in the country for a few days and he, along with Glenn Maxwell, will send the Thunder’s bowlers to all parts.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat

Scorchers. In the ‘battle of the mercury,’ I’ll go with the home ground advantage in this one.

Heat, Strikers, Renegades, Scorchers, Hurricanes, Heat, Stars, Heat

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

Heat. If Chris Lynn gets some support from one of Brendon McCullum or Alex Ross, the Heat are going to have too many runs for the home side.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers

Strikers. Sean Abbott is surely still having nightmares from the thrashing he received at the hands of Travis Head this time last year. I’d not be surprised if one of his teammates cops some similar treatment this time around.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades

Renegades. Yes, Kevin Pietersen is back, and yes, Glenn Maxwell looks in imperious form from his one innings so far this season. But I can’t bring myself to tip the Stars as long as Adam Zampa continues to wear his shoelace-like headband.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder

Scorchers. The Thunder’s fielding was worse than my park cricket team’s against the Heat, and that’s no mean feat. The Scorchers are also a pretty decent Twenty20 side.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

Hurricanes. If Hobart’s top order fires, they’ve got a mighty fine batting line-up. I like their chances against the Strikers.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

Heat. Good as the Sixers’ bowlers were against the Scorchers, I can’t see them being able to contain the Heat’s explosive batting order.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars

Stars. Adam Zampa’s dodgy headband or no, there’s no looking past the Stars in this one.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat

Heat. It’s always a bit iffy tipping against the Scorchers in Perth, but I reckon the Heat, particularly with Brendon McCullum as their captain, are looking the goods this year.

Week 3 Brett Dan BJ Daniel The Crowd HEA v HUR HEA HUR HEA HEA ??? STR v SIX STR STR SIX STR ??? STA v REN STA REN REN REN ??? SCO v THU SCO THU SCO SCO ??? HUR v STR HUR STR HUR HUR ??? HEA v SIX HEA SIX HEA HEA ??? THU v STA STA THU STA STA ??? SCO v HEA SCO SCO SCO HEA ??? Last week 1 3 4 3 3 Total 2 3 5 5 4

