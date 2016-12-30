Two spinners added to the Australian squad for the third Test

There have been a few big changes to the Australian Test squad for the dead rubber at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ashton Agar and Stephen O’Keefe have been called up into the squad, while Nic Maddinson and Chadd Sayers have been cut from the team.

With Maddinson dropped after failing to fire in any of his three Tests, it seems as though Agar and Hilton Cartwright will be competing for his vacant spot.

This selection will also likely impact which spinners take to the field in Sydney.

Nathan Lyon regained some form on day five, but it could be too little too late if the selectors opt to go with the New South Wales captain instead.

The intense bowling workload of Australia’s pace brigade will also seemingly impact the decision, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood shouldering massive loads as Australia pushed for victory in the last two Tests.

With the Australian tendency to rest fast bowlers, there could yet be more selection surprises to come.