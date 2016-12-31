2016 year in review: Tennis

2016 saw both the men’s and women’s number 1 world rankings change hands, with Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams being dethroned by Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber.

Milos Raonic, Marin Cilic, Gael Monfils and Dominic Thiem all cracked the men’s top ten in 2016, while Johanna Konta, Dominika Cibulkova, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Madison Keys and Karolina Pliskova did the same in the women’s.

The top ten in both rankings at the end of 2016 (with the player’s corresponding position at the end of 2015) is:

Men

1. Andy Murray – Scotland (2)

2. Novak Djokovic –Serbia (1)

3. Milos Raonic – Canada (14)

4. Stan Wawrinka – Switzerland (4)

5. Kei Nishikori – Japan (8)

6. Marin Cilic – Croatia (13)

7. Gael Monfils – France (24)

8. Dominic Thiem – Austria (20)

9. Rafael Nadal – Spain (5)

10. Tomas Berdych – Czech Republic (6)

Women

1. Angelique Kerber – Germany (10)

2. Serena Williams – USA (1)

3. Agnieszka Radwanska – Poland (5)

4. Simona Halep – Romania (2)

5. Dominika Cibulkova – Slovakia (38)

6. Karolina Pliskova – Czech Republic (11)

7. Garbine Muguruza – Spain (3)

8. Madison Keys – USA (18)

9. Svetlana Kuznetsova – Russia (25)

10. Johanna Konta – England (48)

Djokovic claimed a career grand slam when he finally broke through to win the 2016 French Open, after having lost the final on three previous occasions. He also won his sixth Australian Open.

After winning the 2015 Wimbledon and US Open titles, in mid-2016 Djokovic was in the rare position of holding all four grand slam singles titles at the same time, before his shock defeat by 28th seeded American Sam Querrey in the third round at the All England club. That opened the door for Murray to win the second Wimbledon title of his career, before Stan Wawrinka later won the 2016 US Open.

In the women’s grand slam events, 28-year-old Kerber won the first two of her career (the Australian and US Opens), Serena Williams equalled Steffi Graf on 22 career grand slam singles titles with her win at Wimbledon, and Garbine Muguruza claimed her first grand slam tournament victory at the French Open.

Argentina won the Davis Cup for the first time with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Croatia, Juan Martin del Potro winning both of his singles rubbers in the final.

And in depleted fields, Murray and Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig won the singles gold medals at the Rio Olympics.

What was your tennis highlight of 2016?