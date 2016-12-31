Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

Lynn smashes Tait all the way out of the Gabba

It’s the traditional New Year’s Eve Big Bash League clash between the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Sixers, and for the Strikers, it’s now or never to get their spluttering season going. Join The Roar for all the live scores and analysis from 7:10pm AEDT.

The Strikers have endured a frustrating start to BBL06, with defeats to the Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers threatening to derail their campaign before it has even begun. And with this year’s competition looking as tight as it has ever been, they can ill afford to join the Sydney Thunder in a 0-3 start to the season.

A back injury to paceman Kane Richardson will hurt an already vulnerable bowling attack, which has leaked an alarming amount of runs in their two defeats. Spinner Liam O’Connor has been a surprise packet, but the experienced Chris Jordan and Ben Laughlin have both struggled to keep things tight at important times.

Enigmatic batsman Travis Head has likewise struggled thus far in BBL06, but the young star’s memorable century in last year’s NYE clash should set him in good stead to make an impact here.

For the Sixers, BBL06 has been a rollercoaster ride so far. Bookended between their two impressive victories over the Sydney Thunder and the Perth Scorchers is a nightmarish loss to the Hobart Hurricanes, in which they were outplayed with both bat and ball.

But aside from that, their form has been impressive, particularly against the Scorchers, where a brilliant team bowling performance put the clamps on the Scorchers before a composed run chase saw them canter to an easy victory.

Spinner Stephen O’Keefe was one of the architects behind the Scorchers’ destruction, but his Test call-up leaves a big hole in the Sixers’ bowling attack, as well as brings the total number of Sixers’ players unavailable due to Test commitments up to six.

Little-known rookie Soumil Chhibber has been called into the squad in O’Keefe’s absence, and with the Sixers’ spin-bowling trio enjoying such success against the Scorchers, has to be in the frame for a BBL debut.

Having overcome a hamstring injury and looks set to return to the Sixers’ ranks after an impressive half-century in the season opener against the Thunder, but with fellow opener Jason Roy also set to return after a back injury and Sam Billings excelling in the opener’s role, the Sixers will have to decide what their best combination is at the top of the order.

Prediction

The Strikers can ill afford a third consecutive loss to start BBL06, and that fact should see them emerge triumphant in a close game in front of their diehard fans.

The Adelaide Oval New Year’s Eve clash has become a BBL tradition, and a 50,000-strong crowd is expected to turn out for the blockbuster match.

Can Travis Head repeat last year’s heroics to get the Strikers’ season up and running? Or will it be English duo Jason Roy and Sam Billings who have the last laugh?

Join The Roar from 7:10pm AEDT for all the live scores and coverage of what promises to be a fascinating encounter.