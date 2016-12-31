Australia’s will to win shines through against Pakistan

Is this the unluckiest runout of all time?

There was a point in the first session at the MCG yesterday where Pakistan looked like they had written off any chance of a result in the Boxing Day Test.

Their bowlers lacked intensity, Mohammad Amir apart, their fielding was even lazier than usual and captain Misbah ul-Haq was letting the game meander towards what he clearly thought was an inevitable draw.

This lackadaisical approach contrasted starkly against the focused, motivated cricket of the Australians.

The home side played like a team who believed. Australia believed they could set Pakistan a tricky chase. They believed their bowlers could overcome the sleepy surface. They believed they could bend the opposition to their will.

This kind of bullish, never-say-die attitude was a hallmark of Australian cricket for years, particularly during the golden era from 1993 to 2007.

It was especially fierce under the captaincy of Steve Waugh. During his reign Australia famously developed a mindset that they could win Tests from virtually any position. A match was never lost until the final wicket or run was notched.

It became a self-fulfilling prophecy as Australia claimed numerous victories from nigh-on unwinnable positions.

The most famous of those came in the dying days of the golden era in December 2006 in the second Ashes Test.

England batted first and made 551. From that moment on they never seemed to contemplate defeat. Their mistake was that, as the Test wandered along on the fourth and fifth days they also seemed to write off the prospect of a victory.

Australia sensed this malaise and set about turning the match on its head. That four-wicket win was one of the finest and most unexpected wins in Australian Test history.

This was the kins of triumphs which gave Australia incredible confidence in their collective abilities.

This savage desire to scrap for a victory has too often been absent in Australian performances since the end of the golden era. It was particularly noticeable during their heavy series defeats earlier this year in Sri Lanka and at home against South Africa.

In the first Tests of both those series Australia coughed up very strong positions midway through the Test before crumbling to demoralising losses which set the tone for the whole series.

In the wake of the second of those series defeats the Australian selectors purged the team of what it saw as dead weight. Captain Steve Smith, by all accounts, had been keen for some time to infuse the team with young blood. After the debacle at Hobart, he got his wish.

A trio of young batsmen made their debut in the third Test against South Africa and Smith finally had a young team he could leave his imprint on. Three Tests later Australia are undefeated.

The first win was a dead rubber and the second victory saw them wobble over the finishing line. But yesterday’s victory was one of which Waugh’s superheroes would have been proud.

Yes, Pakistan played poorly. But it wasn’t as if their batsmen all threw away their wickets with reckless strokes. Of the top seven, only Younis Khan gifted his wicket.

The other six batsmen were beaten by fine deliveries. Australia bowled superbly on a lifeless wicket which, to that point of the Test, had produced 1067 runs for the loss of only 17 wickets.

Mitchell Starc was a wrecking ball. Josh Hazlewood was wonderfully accurate. Nathan Lyon bowled as well as he has at any point this year. And Jackson Bird kept things tight, as usual. They bowled as a unit and were richly rewarded.

There will be a lot of talk about the manner in which Pakistan supposedly threw this match away. But that won’t matter to the young Australians.

This win from nowhere should give them a heady dose of confidence and momentum. They will be short odds to win their fourth Test on the trot at Sydney against Pakistan.

The tour of India looms large but for now this new-look Australian team can relish its success. Just a month ago they were under siege from the media and the public after five Test losses on the trot. Right now they’re heading in a positive direction.