Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores, blog

The final A-League match of 2016 should be an entertaining affair as the Central Coast Mariners host Melbourne City. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7pm (AEDT).
Having conceded three and four goals respectively last round, both City and the Mariners have plenty of defensive issues to address heading into tonight’s vital contest.
While City’s attack continues to fire, they possess significant frailties at the back; with Perth the latest team to inflict enormous strife on Melbourne’s back four.
In one of the great A-League contests, City held the lead three times against the Glory on Tuesday, only to relinquish their advantage because of poor defending.
City are very vulnerable after scoring and they often fail to dictate terms after taking the lead. Their inability to secure a win against the Victory and Glory in recent rounds, despite scoring first, proves this.
If City can fix their defensive woes, it will go a long way to perhaps delivering the club its first A-League championship.
Their attack, led by Tim Cahill and Bruno Fornaroli, remains the most dangerous in the competition. Given the Mariners defensive woes, City should have little trouble servicing their lethal duo upfront.
The Mariners are coming off a poor defeat away to Victory, losing 4-1 in a contest they never looked like winning. The Central Coast still remains well in the hunt for a top six birth and should be expected to improve on Wednesday’s meek showing.
If City or the Mariners wish to overturn a recent run of poor results, both teams need to establish a better presence in midfield. City and the Mariners lack a genuine box-to-box midfielder that is able to provide a defensive shield of sorts to a defensive back four that are extremely vulnerable to quick counter-attacks.
With this in mind, expect the team who dominates the midfield area to win tonight’s contest.
Prediction
The Mariners are capable of causing the upset against City at home, particularly if Melbourne fails to address recent defensive woes. If City plays with strong intensity, they will win comfortably.
City to win 2-0
7:25pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:25pm | ! Report
19′ – Interesting to see how City bounce back from that dramatic match against Perth. The draw hurts given that City had the chance to win 4-3 and lead 3-1 in the first half…only to be thwarted by Liam Reddy. Might take a while to get over for Melbourne. Need to concentrate on the task at hand against the Mariners.
Mariners 0
City 0
7:22pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:22pm | ! Report
16′ – Once again City opened up down their left as a long ball forward instigates a Mariners attack. Ball played across goal but City concede the corner. Fornaroli now with possession and he controls the ball so well and is professionally fouled.
Mariners 0
City 0
7:20pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:20pm | ! Report
14′ – Mariners earn a corner after some good link-up play in attack. Chance at the back post for Powell whose shot is high and wide.
Mariners 0
City 0
7:17pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:17pm | ! Report
12′ – City looking the more promising in possession but neither team completely on top. Mariners once again scramble in defence as Fornaroli once again causes trouble.
Mariners 0
City 0
7:15pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:15pm | ! Report
CHANCE CITY
Galloway with a vital block to deny Fitzgerald whose effort was goal bound! Great block.
Mariners 0
City 0
7:14pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:14pm | ! Report
8′ – Neill comes on for Faty who has succumbed to a hamstring injury. Mariners already forced into a change. City’s last win in all competitions was in the FFA Cup final against Sydney. Slim pickings since then…
Mariners 0
City 0
7:11pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:11pm | ! Report
6′ – Good ball over the top for Cahill but the keeper comes out to thwart the danger. Fitzgerald with a shot which is saved easily.
Mariners 0
City 0