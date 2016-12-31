Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores, blog

The final A-League match of 2016 should be an entertaining affair as the Central Coast Mariners host Melbourne City. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7pm (AEDT).

Having conceded three and four goals respectively last round, both City and the Mariners have plenty of defensive issues to address heading into tonight’s vital contest.

While City’s attack continues to fire, they possess significant frailties at the back; with Perth the latest team to inflict enormous strife on Melbourne’s back four.

In one of the great A-League contests, City held the lead three times against the Glory on Tuesday, only to relinquish their advantage because of poor defending.

City are very vulnerable after scoring and they often fail to dictate terms after taking the lead. Their inability to secure a win against the Victory and Glory in recent rounds, despite scoring first, proves this.

If City can fix their defensive woes, it will go a long way to perhaps delivering the club its first A-League championship.

Their attack, led by Tim Cahill and Bruno Fornaroli, remains the most dangerous in the competition. Given the Mariners defensive woes, City should have little trouble servicing their lethal duo upfront.

The Mariners are coming off a poor defeat away to Victory, losing 4-1 in a contest they never looked like winning. The Central Coast still remains well in the hunt for a top six birth and should be expected to improve on Wednesday’s meek showing.

If City or the Mariners wish to overturn a recent run of poor results, both teams need to establish a better presence in midfield. City and the Mariners lack a genuine box-to-box midfielder that is able to provide a defensive shield of sorts to a defensive back four that are extremely vulnerable to quick counter-attacks.

With this in mind, expect the team who dominates the midfield area to win tonight’s contest.

Prediction

The Mariners are capable of causing the upset against City at home, particularly if Melbourne fails to address recent defensive woes. If City plays with strong intensity, they will win comfortably.

City to win 2-0