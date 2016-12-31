Federer: I ain’t done yet

Former tennis world No.1 Roger Federer doesn’t want this summer to be his Australian swan song, saying he wants to play on for another two or three years.

Federer will make his long-awaited return from knee surgery in the January 1-7 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena.

The 35-year-old says he’s unsure what sort of form he’ll produce upon his return, but he’s hoping to stay in the game for several more years.

He says retirement isn’t part of his thought process just yet.

“Only when I get asked do I think of things like this,” Federer said in Perth on Friday.

“Honestly I don’t see it like this, that this could be my last Australian trip, even though it might very well be.

“I’m really positive. I took these six months off so I would be playing for hopefully another two to three years, not just another six months or so.

“So my mindset is for the long-term.”

Federer will partner former world No.7 Belinda Bencic in a strong Swiss team at the Hopman Cup.