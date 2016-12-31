Roar should have taken chances: Aloisi

Bosnich on the Nix again: 'They're kidding themselves'

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Brisbane didn’t adapt well enough to Sydney FC’s rock-solid defence after the Sky Blues went down to 10 men, says coach John Aloisi.

The Roar started Friday night’s A-League battle at Allianz Stadium in robust fashion.

Yet Aloisi’s side lacked their hosts’ finishing touch and, despite their numerical advantage after Alex Brosque’s 65th-minute dismissal, became yet another victim on Sydney’s ever-growing list.

While the result snapped the Roar’s 10-match unbeaten streak, Aloisi insists it won’t dent their confidence.

Still third on the table, Brisbane (21 points) are now 12 points afield of leaders Sydney and will be overtaken by Melbourne City should John van ‘t Schip’s men beat Central Coast in Gosford on New Year’s Eve.

They’ll be eager for three points against Newcastle at Suncorp Stadium next weekend before travelling to second-placed Melbourne Victory.

Overall Aloisi was pleased with Brisbane’s performance but felt they should have preyed on a depleted Sydney late in the game.

“I was disappointed with the way we played the last 20 minutes – we didn’t create enough clear chances,” Aloisi said.

“It’s hard, we understand that when a team drops back so deep – and they defend well when they do so – you have to shift it quicker to create overloads in certain areas.

“We didn’t really create too much after Brosque got sent off.

“It was 2-0 and we were chasing the game, (whereas) before that it was quite even.”

Brisbane conceded both goals on the break, with Brosque and Milos Ninkovic netting either side of halftime.

By contrast, the Roar had two more shots on target than Sydney but couldn’t land a blow, with Dimi Petratos coming close numerous times and Manuel Arana hitting the crossbar.

“When you create so many chances against a well-organised team and you’re trying to beat the top side, you have to take them,” Aloisi said.

“We didn’t, and that let us down.

“If Orana’s chance went in off the crossbar to make it 1-1 maybe it would have been different.”