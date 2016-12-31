Steve O’Keefe dreaming of a long Test stint

Lynn smashes Tait all the way out of the Gabba

Steve O’Keefe views his recall as a potential window to finally play successive cricket Tests.

The 32-year-old NSW left arm orthodox spinner has played three Tests, all in different countries and separate series.

With a four-Test series in spin-friendly India looming in February and March, O’Keefe could finally get the chance to play a run of Tests, if he makes the final XI for the third Test against Pakistan ahead of another recalled left arm finger spinner, Ashton Agar.

“I’d love nothing more than to be able to play a full series and show my worth,” O’Keefe said on Saturday.

“I’m not getting any younger and there’s some great young talent out there, so I know this is probably my window where i’ve got to get it right.

“Keep the body fit and bowl well and this is my opportunity, so I’m excited about that and I know the challenges that are ahead of us, but thats the thing that excites me the most.”

Keeping his body right has been a big issue for O’Keefe this year.

He has missed domestic and international games due to calf, hamstring and finger injuries.

“The body is going okay, I’ve done as much as I possibly could the last couple of weeks,” he said.

“I’ve worked really hard with the staff of Cricket NSW … I’ve given myself every chance to show that I’m up and capable to play the duration of the match.”

There was speculation he might have replaced Nathan Lyon in the the team for the final Test against South Africa had he not had a finger injury at the time.

However, O’Keefe wasn’t dwelling on that and said Lyon had deserved to be selected for each game this season.

“He;s a guy that I look up to, I think he’s been super impressive his whole career,” O’Keefe said.

“He’s a really humble guy who gives a lot of time to players like myself and a good all round person to be around.

‘I love playing cricket with him and I love bowling in tandem with him.”