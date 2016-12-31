The Roar’s 2016 Test team of the year

Is this the unluckiest runout of all time?

Lynn smashes Tait all the way out of the Gabba

It’s been quite a year in Test cricket. India are the world’s top team while it wasn’t Australia’s best year at home or abroad. So who stood out in cricket’s most prestigious arena?

1. Azhar Ali (PAK)

He may not be the most well-known name on this list, but he happens to be the only one with a triple hundred to his name in 2016. Pakistan’s Ali is Test cricket’s fifth highest run scorer for the calendar year, despite playing just nine matches.

Boasting 874 runs at an average of 54.62 through 18 innings, he is more than worthy of being Pakistan’s only entrant in 2016’s team of the year.

2. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND)

Usually batting at number three for his native India, we had to find a spot for the prolific Indian. Like Ali, Pujara has turned out in just nine Tests this year for India, but still managed to bludgeon three centuries and four fifties on his way to 773 runs at a massive 59.46.

3. Joe Root (ENG)

England’s number three is the second highest Test run scorer for 2016. Root has had a terrific year, including striking his highest Test scorer with a monumental 254 against Pakistan at Manchester in July.

A consistent scorer, with three hundreds and eight fifties comprising his massive total of 1285 runs, which he delivered at an average of a shade under 50. The 25-year-old will just get better as he matures even further as a batsman and cricketer in 2017 and beyond.

4. Steve Smith (AUS)

The Aussie captain is currently rated as the world’s best Test batsman according to ICC player rankings. Smith averages 55.46 in 2016, having smashed his way to 721 runs in just 15 innings.

Despite copping flak recently for his captaincy, the New South Welshman’s form with the bat has been unwavering.

5. Virat Kohli (IND)

The undoubted star of world cricket. The Indian captain boasts a ridiculous Test batting average of 68.92 over his 16 innings in 2016. He continues to go from strength to strength with the willow as his side consolidates their world number one ranking.

965 runs with a high score of 211 will make Indian cricket fans salivate. Don’t fret, though, at the age of 28, there are many more years of Kohli dominance to come.

6. Ben Stokes (ENG)

The all rounder’s position in this side can only go to one man. Ben Stokes has had a colossal calendar year.

Seventh in Test run scoring and 13th in wickets, the red-headed Englishman loved every minute out in the middle in 2016, headlined by his high score of 258 against South Africa at Newlands.

32 wickets at 23.25 is nothing to scoff at, while his batting average of 51.62 will make for light reading for any Poms out there as well.

7. Jonny Bairstow (ENG)

The highest run scoring year ever by a wicketkeeper saw Bairstow crack his way to 1355 runs and become the overall highest scorer for 2016.

In 15 Tests this year, the Englishman notched three centuries and seven fifties at a humongous 64.52.

On top of that, Bairstow has 37 more dismissals in Tests than any other Wicketkeeper – he’s got 68.

8. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)

Indian spinner Ashwin is Test cricket’s leading wicket-taker in 2016.

With 59 wickets at an average of 22.83, Ashwin has also collected more five fors than any other bowler – 6.

India’s spinning wickets make Ashwin almost unplayable and visiting side’s to the subcontinent tremble at the thought of facing the world’s most prolific spinner on his home deck.

9. Kagiso Rabada (SA)

South African speedster Rabada is the breakout star of 2016. At 21 years of age, the paceman is only going to get better.

This year, he’s the fourth top wicket taker with 42 scalps to his name at an average of 22.23.

Remember the name. Kagiso Rabada will be terrorising batsman for years to come.

10. Neil Wagner (NZ)

It seems an odd choice at first glance, but Wagner’s statistics speak for themselves.

In 2016, the Kiwi has gathered 41 wickets at an average of 21.04 in just 17 innings.

Whilst Boult and Southee often hog the headlines, Wagner has been New Zealand’s most potent weapon this year and deserves the plaudits coming to him.

11. Mitchell Starc (AUS)

Some people would suggest that picking a man who has played just six Tests in a team of the year is ludicrous. However, those people haven’t read Mitchell Starc’s stats for 2016.

In just six outings, Starc bowled his way to ninth spot on the year’s wicket-taking list – collecting 38 wickets at 20.68 along the way.

His fearsome pace and ability to swing the ball secures his reputation as one of the world’s most dangerous bowlers.

Honourable Mentions:

Quinton De Kock, Rangana Herath, Josh Hazlewood.

There you have it, The Roar‘s Test team of the year for 2016.

Disagree with us? Let your thoughts be heard in the comments section below.