Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey: UFC 207 live blog, round-by-round updates

Former UFC bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey is looking to recapture the 135-pound crown against newly minted champ Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 206. Join The Roar for live results and play-by-play beginning from 10:30am (AEDT).

The 28-year-old former Olympic bronze medalist will enter the Octagon for the first time since last November’s shocking head kick defeat to boxing and mixed martial arts champion Holly Holm.

Prior to that Rousey was one of the most dominant athletes in any competition in the world, having gone undefeated throughout her career and often ending her fights in seconds.

Her shock loss seemed to knock her about a bit and it has taken some time for her to return – making this a mouth-watering match-up.

Welcoming the UFC poster girl back to the Octagon is Nunes, a dangerous Brazilian fighter who has finished her opponents by knockout or submission in 12 of her 13 pro victories.

In the co-main event of UFC 206, the men’s UFC bantamweight title is up for grabs, as two-time 135-pound king Dominick Cruz defends his position on the throne against hard-hitting Team Alpha Male star Cody Garbrandt.

Also featured on the card is a probable number-one contender’s bouts in the bantamweight field, with former titlist TJ Dillashaw facing Brazilian bomber John Lineker.

Full card:

UFC women’s bantamweight championship bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

UFC bantamweight championship bout: Dominick Cruz (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight bout: TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Welterweight bout: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Catchweight bout (129.5 lbs): Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

Catchweight (173.5 lbs) bout: Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Welterweight bout: Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

Middleweight bout: Antônio Carlos Júnior vs. Marvin Vettori

Welterweight bout: Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means

